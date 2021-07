Most of us store our unopened wine in a wine rack at room temperature. Hopefully your room temperature isn't as warm as my second floor apartment, but we do the best we can, right? So wherever the coolest darkest spot is in your personal domain is where you should store wine. But after we've opened our bottle of choice, how long is that opened wine good for? That depends a little on the type of wine and the fermentation process used to make it, though you can salvage many wines from boxed wine to fine wine without much trouble.