The State Theatre announces new development director
STATE COLLEGE — The State Theatre Board of Directors has announced through a press release that Denise Sullivan is the new development director. Sullivan has more than 19 years of professional experience in the corporate, nonprofit, sports and entertainment and arts and culture industries, including time spent at the Philadelphia Flyers Charities, Philadelphia 76ers the Franklin Institute and Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania.www.statecollege.com
Comments / 0