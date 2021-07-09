Cancel
State College, PA

The State Theatre announces new development director

By Centre County Gazette
State College
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATE COLLEGE — The State Theatre Board of Directors has announced through a press release that Denise Sullivan is the new development director. Sullivan has more than 19 years of professional experience in the corporate, nonprofit, sports and entertainment and arts and culture industries, including time spent at the Philadelphia Flyers Charities, Philadelphia 76ers the Franklin Institute and Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania.

