In his June 20 letter to the editor, Mark Munroe distorts the truth regarding the Second Amendment to our Constitution. He cites the Declaration of Independence as the document that validates the overthrow of a tyrannical government. Putting aside the obvious matter that the founders of the United States of America were shedding their perceived tyrannical government of Great Britain, the letter writer finally develops the real crux of his point of view by naming the United States Constitution, the framework of our system of government and law that absolutely solidifies that the attempt made to overthrow our government by insurrectionists Jan. 6, 2021, was an act of sedition totally negating the Constitution and the rule of law.