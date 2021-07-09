Cancel
Accidents

Eight Skydivers, Pilot Killed After Plane Catches Fire and Crashes in Sweden

Cover picture for the article

Nine people have been killed in Sweden after a skydiving plane burst into flames after takeoff and crashed into the ground. The small plane was carrying eight skydivers and the pilot—there were no survivors. According to CNN, the incident happened near Orebro airport. Fire chief Per-Ove Staberyd told reporters that, by the time rescuers had arrived at the crash site, “there were no lives to save.” Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said in a statement: “It is with great sadness and dismay that I tonight have received the tragic information about the plane crash in Orebro. I am thinking of the victims, their families and loved ones in this very difficult time. I want to express my deepest sympathy for their grief.”

Accidentstoofab.com

Woman Killed on Ride-On Mower After Getting Hit by Plane

She was cutting grass near the airstrip. A woman has been killed after being hit by a plane while cutting grass. The 27-year-old woman was driving a ride-on lawnmower near a runway at the Saint-Esprit airfield in Quebec, Canada, on Monday when the accident occurred. "What we can understand is...
AccidentsPosted by
Newsweek

Pilot Miraculously Survives After Plane Crashes, Bursts Into Flames

The pilot of a plane that crashed in a field near Maryland's Easton Airport survived with non-life threatening injuries. The aircraft crashed and caught fire as it was preparing to land on Thursday at about 11:15 a.m. local time, Washington, D.C.'s WUSA reported. It was being flown by a U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) midshipman, the USNA said in a statement.
AccidentsPosted by
The Associated Press

Bodies of plane crash victims found in Russia’s Far East

MOSCOW (AP) — Rescuers have found the bodies of 19 victims a day after a plane crash in a remote area in Russia’s Far East, the authorities said. An Antonov An-26 carrying 28 people crashed Tuesday near its destination town of Palana in the region of Kamchatka, apparently as it came in for a landing in bad weather. The plane was en route from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana on Tuesday morning when it missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar.
AccidentsPeople

Woman, 27, Killed While Mowing Airfield Runway After Being Struck by Small Plane Making a Landing

A 27-year-old woman died in a freak accident on Monday afternoon after she was hit by a small plane that was making a landing, authorities said. The fatal incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. at the aerodrome in Saint-Esprit, Quebec, which is located approximately 37 miles north of Montreal, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) confirms to PEOPLE.
Monterey, CAPosted by
ABC10

Plane crashes into house in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — A plane crashed into a house in Monterey on Tuesday morning. The Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District tweeted about the crash at around 11 a.m. The crash happened off of Highway 68 in the Monterra Ranch neighborhood. Cal Fire, the City of Monterey Fire Department, and...

