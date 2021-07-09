Eight Skydivers, Pilot Killed After Plane Catches Fire and Crashes in Sweden

Nine people have been killed in Sweden after a skydiving plane burst into flames after takeoff and crashed into the ground. The small plane was carrying eight skydivers and the pilot—there were no survivors. According to CNN, the incident happened near Orebro airport. Fire chief Per-Ove Staberyd told reporters that, by the time rescuers had arrived at the crash site, “there were no lives to save.” Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said in a statement: “It is with great sadness and dismay that I tonight have received the tragic information about the plane crash in Orebro. I am thinking of the victims, their families and loved ones in this very difficult time. I want to express my deepest sympathy for their grief.”