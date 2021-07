“As a kid, I was drawn to jungles, animals, and mountains,” Palme D’or winning director Apichatpong Weerasethakul says in the press notes to his surreal new Cannes Film Festival provocation, “Memoria.” A film that Neon Films itself calls, “bewildering,” though that’s not that strange if you know the work of this Thai master. “During the ’70s, I grew up reading novels about hunters looking for treasures from lost civilizations. However, Thailand does not possess ancient empires full of gold, nor headhunter tribes, nor anacondas.”