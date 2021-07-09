Mother creates free library in Stamford in memory of daughter who was 'always the first person to help'

STAMFORD — When Tina Kadish thought of ways to honor her late daughter, it didn’t take long to settle on books. Her daughter, Daniela Forte, was an avid reader and writer who planned to pen a book of her own, a fictitious tale set during the Civil War. She enjoyed reading books by Laura Ingalls Wilder, author of the “Little House on the Prairie” series, and Louisa May Alcott, author of “Little Women.” She took pleasure in more modern fare from Harry Potter to the “Twilight” series.