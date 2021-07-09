Vaccinated Individuals Have 91% Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Milder Symptoms

The investigators also found that the risk of spreading disease may be lower amongst those with breakthrough infections. A nationwide study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that patients who had received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines had up to 91% lower likelihood of developing the disease compared to individuals who are unvaccinated. Further, in the remaining vaccinated patients that did develop an infection, known as breakthrough cases, the study results suggest the duration of infection and the severity of symptoms are both reduced.