Study: EHR Alerts Intended to Reduce Medications Linked to Dementia Largely Go Unread

By Skylar Kenney, Assistant Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe messages offered alternatives to these prescription drugs and offered education for providers that is designed to lead to a change in medication. Electronic health record (EHR) alerts intended to reduce the prescribing of high-risk medications linked to dementia in older adults largely went unread by health care providers and patients, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Engagement with these alerts was low enough to make it impossible for the investigators to determine whether this intervention, intended to facilitate the deprescribing of anticholinergics through alerts to both patients and providers, was a potentially effective approach.

