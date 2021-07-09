Study: EHR Alerts Intended to Reduce Medications Linked to Dementia Largely Go Unread

Panelists consider the goals of guideline-directed medical therapy and reflect on how recent updates to clinical practice guidelines may impact therapeutic pathways. Richard Mullvain, RPh, BCCP, BCPS, CCCC: Let’s move on now. This is circling back to the guidelines we’ve been talking about. I want to make sure pharmacists understand the goals of guideline-directed medical therapy, or GDMT. We’ve already commented briefly on the 2021 update to the ACC [American College of Cardiology] Expert Consensus Decision Pathway for Optimization of Heart Failure Treatment. The previous update was 4 years prior, in 2017. I’m curious to get your takes on what has been or will be the impact on clinical practice. I’m going to start with you, Ryan. If you can, comment on the recent update in the guidelines and how you see this impacting practice, including the shout-out of pharmacy involvement.