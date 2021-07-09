FRIDAY UPDATES: Hospitalizations continue upward trend as COVID-19 positivity hovers near 12%

According to the latest data from the state health dashboard , 1,118 hospitalized patients were being treated for COVID-19 in Missouri on Tuesday.

Hospital data on July 9, 2021.

The confirmed data is on a two-day delay, but preliminary numbers from Thursday showed as many as 1,156 were hospitalized due to the virus.

The increase in hospitalizations comes as the seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped slightly, now sitting at 11.9%.

Missouri health officials also recorded an additional 1,544 confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the state's pandemic total to 532,670.

Six additional deaths were added to the dashboard Friday morning. In total, 9,383 Missourians have died due to COVID-19.

