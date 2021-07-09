Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

FRIDAY UPDATES: Hospitalizations continue upward trend as COVID-19 positivity hovers near 12%

By ABC 17 News Team
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 9 days ago

According to the latest data from the state health dashboard , 1,118 hospitalized patients were being treated for COVID-19 in Missouri on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IE9O_0as1sruk00
Hospital data on July 9, 2021.

The confirmed data is on a two-day delay, but preliminary numbers from Thursday showed as many as 1,156 were hospitalized due to the virus.

The increase in hospitalizations comes as the seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped slightly, now sitting at 11.9%.

Missouri health officials also recorded an additional 1,544 confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the state's pandemic total to 532,670.

Six additional deaths were added to the dashboard Friday morning. In total, 9,383 Missourians have died due to COVID-19.

The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Hospitalizations continue upward trend as COVID-19 positivity hovers near 12% appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
1K+
Followers
812
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Missourians#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Northwest Arkansas' covid-19 hospitalizations continue to increase

The number of covid-19 hospitalizations in Northwest Arkansas is doubling every 20 days, according to a joint statement from the areas largest healthcare providers. Northwest Arkansas hospitals were caring for 60 covid-19 patients Friday, up from 13 a month ago, according to Martine Pollard, a spokeswoman for Mercy Health System, who issued the joint statement.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Newswatch 16

COVID-19 update: 186 new positive cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 186 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,213,321 on Wednesday, July 7. There were 10 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 27,718 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the department.
Public HealthFronteras Desk

Hospital Occupancy Rising As Sonora’s Third COVID-19 Wave Continues

In neighboring Sonora, hospital occupancy has been rising as the state’s third coronavirus wave continues. Perhaps most troubling, hospitals in Hermosillo — the capital and largest city — are approaching half their capacity, state health department data shows. Statewide, the figure is hovering below 40 percent, figures not seen since...
Guilford County, NCgreensboro.com

Wednesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 415 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:. Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 415 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,016,262. There were a total of 6,885 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 4.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
Maryland Statecbslocal.com

COVID-19 In Maryland: State Positivity Rate Continues To Rise

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 166 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, according to state health department data released Sunday morning. It’s the sixth straight day the state has reported over 100 new cases. The state of emergency was lifted in Maryland, officially ending all covid-19 related restrictions.
Missouri StateKOMU

Missouri hospitalizations trend upward as delta variant cases increase

COLUMBIA − As the COVID-19 spread seems to slow in parts of the United States, the opposite can be said for the number of cases within the state of Missouri. According to the New York Times, within the past 14 days, there has been a 74% increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. There also has been 34% increase in hospitalizations.
Public Healthmybasin.com

COVID-19 weekly cases and hospitalizations continue to fall

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, shows a continued decrease in daily cases and hospitalizations. OHA reported 1,189 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, June 28, through Sunday, July 4. That represents a 13% decrease over the previous week. New COVID-19 related hospitalizations...
Public HealthEyewitness News

COVID-19 Updates: State's positivity rate remains below 1%

(WFSB) -- The Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Connecticut and the entire country. Below is a breakdown of developments in the state as they happen:. For a complete town-by-town breakdown of the cases, click here. July 12. On Monday, Gov. Lamont announced that 350,039 COVID-19 cases have been reported since...
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

COVID hospitalizations drop in Virginia, percent positivity ticks upward

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 681,072 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, July 4, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 168 from the 680,904 reported Saturday, a larger increase than the 160 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.
Utah Statecachevalleydaily.com

Utah case counts continue to trend upward, back to 2020 levels

An average of almost 700 new coronavirus cases a day have been reported by the Utah Department of Health the last four days, driving the rolling seven-day average to 522 a day. One year ago to the day, the rolling seven-day average was 621 a day. The rolling seven-day average has been climbing in Utah since June 1st.
Ohio StateCleveland Jewish News

Ohio's three-week COVID-19 case average trends upward

Ohio has had 1,116,322 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported July 16. The number of reported cases increased by 533 from July 15. The state's 21-day average is 287. Ohio has an average of 27 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported July...
Florida StateBeach Beacon

Florida’s COVID-19 case count nearly doubles: Positivity rates continue to rise

Florida made the national news July 16 when a White House official said nearly 20% of new COVID-19 cases were occurring in Florida. According to a story by The Hill, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters during a briefing Friday that, “Just four states accounted for more than 40 percent of all cases in the past week, with 1 in 5 of all cases occurring in Florida alone."
Sevier County, TNMountain Press

County's COVID-19 numbers creep upward

SEVIERVILLE — The number of active cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in Sevier County, although the number is still below 100. According to figures released from the Tennessee Department of Health, active cases rose from 60 on Friday, July 9, to 85 on Wednesday, July 14. There were 10...
Public HealthKait 8

Hospital updates visitation policy as COVID-19 cases increase

Dr. Michelle Fiscus, former Tennessee vaccination chief, said officials gave her no specific reason for her termination. The Covid-19 delta variant is causing a surge of coronavirus cases in 46 states, according to CDC data. Coronavirus. Missouri, Arkansas added to Chicago's travel advisory. Updated: 19 hours ago. Missouri and Arkansas...
Public Healthlafourchegazette.com

State's COVID positivity greater than 10% in Wednesday update as nearly 2,000 new cases added

Louisiana's most recent COVID spike continued on Wednesday with a statewide positivity rate above 10%. The state released new virus numbers today and the numbers continue to be trending in the wrong direction with increases in new cases and hospitalizations. The state said yesterday that 94% of the new cases in Louisiana are in unvaccinated patients. But the state is among the worst in the country in vaccination rates, so more members of the public are vulnerable to contract the illness.
Public Healthalamedasun.com

Vaccinations Prevent Nearly All COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Deaths

Today, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is reminding unvaccinated Californians that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, free and provides excellent protection from severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death. Out of more than 20 million vaccinated individuals, only 0.003% (584 people) contracted COVID-19 and required hospitalization. The data and...
Patrick County, VAgreensboro.com

2 Patrick County residents die of COVID-19 as cases trend back upward

A double dose of death from COVID-19 returned to Patrick County on Wednesday morning. The Virginia Department of Health reported the first two deaths in the county since April 22, despite steady increases in both new cases and hospitalizations in the past two weeks — which have mimicked the variant-inspired trends across Virginia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy