Orlando, FL

Florida Python Challenge begins with $10K offered to whoever bags the most

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 9 days ago

The Florida Python Challenge started Friday morning offering a $10,000 grand prize.

More than 450 people signed up for the competition to remove Burmese pythons from the Everglades ecosystem, according to the press release.

Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and negatively impact the ecosystem by preying on birds, mammals and other reptiles.

The competition has a professional and novice category for python removal. Virtual Business Services will award the grand prize, which will be given to whoever removes the most pythons throughout the 10-day competition.

“This Python Challenge is one of the more unique ways we are stepping up our efforts to battle these invasive pythons as well as engaging the public to help us in this fight,” said South Florida Water Management District Governing Board Member “Alligator Ron” Bergeron in the press release.

Since 2000, more than 13,000 Burmese pythons have been removed from the state.

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
