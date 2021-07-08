San Diego man shot, killed near Las Vegas

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Family members are mourning the death of a local man, shot and killed at a 7-Eleven near Las Vegas.

“He was caring, outgoing … just the person you always wanted around you,” said Ramon Acosta.

On the evening of July 1, Abraham Acosta, 32, and his husband were in Henderson, Nev., helping a friend with a move, when they went to a 7-Eleven to buy cigarettes. Born on July 11, Abraham had loved 7-Eleven since he was a child.

His brother Ramon says after he walked out of the store, a stranger asked him for a light.

“My brother, being nice as he always is, gave him the lighter, and the suspect shot him in the face and drove off. Just left him there," said Ramon.

The suspect, John Carrillo, was arrested 15 minutes later at a nearby Walgreens, wanted in connection with a three-day crime spree of robberies, burglaries, and assaults which left one other man dead.

Back at the 7-Eleven, Abraham would die at the scene.

“I broke down. It was really hard to hear the tragic way my brother died. He didn’t deserve this … We’re all devastated, all still shocked. Heartbroken,” said Ramon.

Ramon spoke on behalf of his large family, including Abraham's nine older siblings.

“I wouldn’t wish this pain and anguish upon anybody in the world. It’s a horrible experience to go through,” said Ramon.

Ramon calls his brother a gentle and helpful soul.

“He was just trying to help. He thought he was helping the suspect by giving him a lighter,” said Ramon.

As his family prepares to bring Abraham's body back to San Diego for burial, Ramon has a message for others.

“Please hug your families. Please let them know you love them because you might not have that opportunity,” said Ramon.

Police say the suspect's vaccination card, found in an abandoned stolen car, helped them link him to several crimes.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with expenses.