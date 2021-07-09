Cancel
Monday is the Lightning Stanley Cup boat parade. A new tradition continues on the water celebrations.

Cover picture for the articleFor second time in a year the Tampa Bay Lightning have won another Stanley Cup and that means a boat parade something they had to do last year due to COVID but it has suddenly become a new Bay Area tradition. The Buccaneers followed their Super Bowl win with a boat parade and now here we are again with the Lightning celebrating on the water on Monday with ten’s of thousands of fans on shore on the water cheering them on.

