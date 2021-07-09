NBA Finals Game 2: Phoenix Suns defeat Milwaukee Bucks 118-108, taking 2-0 series lead
The Phoenix Suns defeated Milwaukee 118-108 on Thursday in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, taking a 2-0 series lead. Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had a stellar effort for the Bucks, totaling 42 points (15-of-22 shooting), 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in Game 2, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Suns, who hit 20 of its 40 3-point attempts and shot nearly 50 percent from the field as a team. Devin Booker led the Suns with 31 points, hitting seven of his 12 3-pointers, followed by Mikal Bridges (27 points) and Chris Paul (23 points).www.newsradioklbj.com
