Toughbuilt Industries Stock Increases Over 50% Pre-Market: Why It Happened
The stock price of Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ: TBLT) increased by over 50% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ: TBLT) increased by over 50% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to ToughBuilt Industries announcing that the gross sales through Amazon.com increased 118% to approximately $5.48 million for the first half of 2021, compared to approximately $2.51 million in the first half of 2020.pulse2.com
