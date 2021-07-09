Cancel
Toughbuilt Industries Stock Increases Over 50% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ: TBLT) increased by over 50% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ: TBLT) increased by over 50% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to ToughBuilt Industries announcing that the gross sales through Amazon.com increased 118% to approximately $5.48 million for the first half of 2021, compared to approximately $2.51 million in the first half of 2020.

