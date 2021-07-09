Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kyle Dion Taps Ja Rule for New Song ‘Placebo’

By Jon Blistein
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rising R&B singer Kyle Dion has released a new song, “Placebo,” featuring Ja Rule. The track will appear on Dion’s forthcoming album, set to arrive on August 20th via AWAL. “Placebo” boasts a soulful groove, with Dion lacing his pitch-perfect falsetto over crisp drums and a heady mix of synths....

www.rollingstone.com

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Ja Rule
Person
Kari Faux
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Placebo#Taps#Drums#Awal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

12 New Songs Out Today

JIM BOB - "SONG FOR THE UNSUNG (YOU’RE SO MODEST YOU’LL NEVER THINK THIS SONG IS ABOUT YOU)" Carter the Unstoppable Sex Machine frontman Jim Bob has shared a second single from his upcoming album Who Do We Hate Today? "Song for the Unsung" is a litany of the heroes no one ever talks about the video features actual unsung heroes submitted by fans. The album's out August 20 via Cherry Red.
Musicshorefire.com

Kyle Dion Announces Bold, Unfiltered New Album Out August 20th

“just one of my many, many good recommendations”. “an elegant falsetto that could soften the hardest of hearts”. Today, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and boisterous rising star with a golden falsetto, Kyle Dion, announces his new album set for August 20th release via AWAL. The new record marks a new era for the “rising star” (PAPER) as he sheds his melancholy in favor of more bright and buoyant tunes.
MusicPosted by
107.3 KFFM

The 13 Best New Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Musictheboxhouston.com

Pop Smoke’s 2nd Posthumous LP ‘Faith’ Dropped [NEW MUSIC]

Pop Smoke was tragically shot and killed just as his already massive star was on a definitive rise. With several songs sitting in the vault, fans of the Brooklyn rapper got treated to the second posthumous album from the artist in Faith, and fans online are sharing their thoughts. With...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Rico Nasty Collaborates With Love Ghost on New Song ‘Wolfsbane’

Rico Nasty has teamed up with fellow emo-trap act Love Ghost and contributed a guest verse to their new song “Wolfsbane.”. “‘Wolfsbane’ wanted to get me in my rock bag,” Rico said in a statement. “I love when bands want to bring me into their world and let me rock out. The production behind this song is fire. It gives two different vibes when the beat switches, bringing a hard-rock element.”
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Swedish House Mafia Reunite for New Single ‘It Gets Better’

Swedish House Mafia have returned with “It Gets Better,” the electronic trio’s first new music in more than eight years. The release comes right after the group announced their signing to Republic Records this month, and is accompanied by a music video directed by Alexander Wessely. In a new Billboard...
Musichypebeast.com

Trippie Redd and Lil Uzi Vert Can't Buy Love on New Track 'Holy Smokes'

Trippie Redd and Lil Uzi Vert linked to drop the new track “Holy Smokes.” Produced by Flansie and Sserotonin, it’s the second single off of Redd’s fourth album Trip At Knight. Debuting alongside a distorted animated lyric video, the song sees Redd rap over a synth beat lamenting that despite...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pop Smoke "Faith" Album Reactions

The second posthumous album from Pop Smoke has arrived, titled Faith. Showcasing the rapper's potential for greatness as he mercilessly sharpened his skills as a recording artist, the late 20-year-old's blank spots were filled with some of the music industry's strongest forces, including Kanye West, Pusha-T, Kid Cudi, Pharrell, Chris Brown, Future, Dua Lipa, and more. The Brooklyn drill star's team managed to effect one of the most creative rollouts of the year, revealing the tracklist through a series of virtual lottery scratch cards, and uncovering some new music via QR codes hidden in street promotional posters.
Musicrespect-mag.com

Tyla Yaweh Back With New Single “Back Outside”

Today, hip-hop’s boldest rockstar Tyla Yaweh unleashes a new single entitled “Back Outside.” Get it at all DSPs HERE via London Entertainment/Epic Records. The song hinges on a head-nodding beat punctuated by skittering cymbals, 808s, punchy adlibs, and a defibrillator buzz. Meanwhile, Tyla leans into the production with slick verses before announcing, “I’m back outside.”
Theater & Danceundertheradarmag.com

Morly Shares New Song “Wasted”

Minneapolis-born, London-based singer/songwriter Morly (aka Katy Morley) is releasing her debut full-length album, ‘Til I Start Speaking, on August 20 via Cascine and Sweet Entertainment. Now she has shared its latest single, “Wasted.” The lush song is augmented by a backing choir. Listen below. Morly wrote the song with her...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Kevin Abstract Taps Slowthai And $not For New Single 'SLUGGER'

Kevin Abstract is back with new solo music. The track, which features $NOT and UK rapper Slowthai, was produced by Kevin, Al Hug, and Romil Hemnani. "SLUGGER" arrived on Kevin's 25th birthday and also coincided with the unveiling of his debut apparel collection from Video Store Apparel Line, the clothing arm of his and Romil's creative house, Video Store. The Spring/Summer 2021 line, titled "WARHEAD," includes both men's and women’s apparel.
MusicComplex

Best New Music This Week: Pop Smoke, Normani, Kevin Abstract, and More

This week, Pop Smoke’s team delivered his second posthumous album, Faith, which includes the Pusha-T and Kanye West-assisted song, “Tell the Vision.” Normani teamed up with Cardi B for their seductive collaboration “Wild Side.” And Kevin Abstract tapped $NOT and Slowthai for his latest single, “SLUGGER.” This week’s best songs list also includes new releases from Remble, Willow, Trippie Redd, and more.
MusicPunknews.org

Spanish Love Songs release two new songs

Spanish Love Songs have released one new song and a cover. The new song is called "Phantom Limb" and the cover is "Black Out The Friction" by Death Cab For Cutie. Spanish Love Songs released Brave Faces Everyone in 2020. Check out the songs below.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Pop Smoke’s Life and Legacy Focus of New Spotify Podcast Series

The life and death of Pop Smoke will be the focus of an upcoming podcast series from Spotify and Complex Networks. The six-episode Complex Subject: Pop Smoke — premiering on July 20th, which would have been Pop Smoke’s 22nd birthday — highlights the late Brooklyn drill rapper who was tragically shot and killed at the age of 20 just as his career was taking off. Complex Subject: Pop Smoke is hosted by Pop Smoke’s close friend DJ Pvnch, who will also take part in a live conversation on Spotify’s Greenroom with Danyel Smith, Shawn Setaro, and TT Torrez on July 20th to discuss the life and legacy of Pop Smoke and celebrate his birthday. This Friday, July 17th, will also see the release of Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album Faith, which follows 2020’s, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, released just five months after the rapper’s death. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon debuted on top of Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Albums chart, and later landed at Number Three on the Year-End Top 200 Albums Chart, coming in behind Taylor Swift’s Folklore and Lil Baby’s My Turn.  
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pop Smoke's Producer 808Melo Apologizes To Him Over New Album

Pop Smoke fans are convinced that the late 20-year-old Brooklyn rapper would not have been happy with the release of his second posthumous album Faith. The project was released today to mixed reviews from the public, with many believing that Pop would be unhappy with the number of features included. The album includes features from Kanye West, Pusha-T, Kid Cudi, Future, 42 Dugg, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, and many more. Previously though, Pop said that he doesn't like working with other artists that much, explaining why his older projects don't have many collaborators.
MusicPosted by
B106

2 Chainz Says New Album Will Be His Last Trap Record

2 Chainz is evolving. And apparently that evolution includes no longer dropping albums dedicated to the trap. Tity Boi has been one of trap music's most ardent artists over the years. However, he appears to have had a change of heart. On Saturday morning (July 17), he shared his epiphany with his fans on Twitter. "This gone be my last trap album, enjoy," the Atlanta MC tweeted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy