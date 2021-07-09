Kyle Dion Taps Ja Rule for New Song ‘Placebo’

The life and death of Pop Smoke will be the focus of an upcoming podcast series from Spotify and Complex Networks. The six-episode Complex Subject: Pop Smoke — premiering on July 20th, which would have been Pop Smoke’s 22nd birthday — highlights the late Brooklyn drill rapper who was tragically shot and killed at the age of 20 just as his career was taking off. Complex Subject: Pop Smoke is hosted by Pop Smoke’s close friend DJ Pvnch, who will also take part in a live conversation on Spotify’s Greenroom with Danyel Smith, Shawn Setaro, and TT Torrez on July 20th to discuss the life and legacy of Pop Smoke and celebrate his birthday. This Friday, July 17th, will also see the release of Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album Faith, which follows 2020’s, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, released just five months after the rapper’s death. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon debuted on top of Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Albums chart, and later landed at Number Three on the Year-End Top 200 Albums Chart, coming in behind Taylor Swift’s Folklore and Lil Baby’s My Turn.