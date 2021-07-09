Cancel
POTUS

Biden Education Department Approves Student Loan Cancellation For More Than 1,800 Defrauded Borrowers

By Wesley Whistle
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today, the Department of Education (Department) announced that it was approving more than 1,800 applications for loan forgiveness for student borrowers who attended three different schools. The borrowers will have 100 percent of their loans discharged, receiving approximately $55.6 million in student debt relief. The Biden Administration is using the...

POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Student Loans Are Due Starting October 1, But Make Sure You Know The Answers To These 10 Questions

Your student loan payments are due again starting October 1, 2021. Here’s what you need to know — and what it means for your student loans. If President Joe Biden doesn’t extend student loan relief — which includes temporary student loan forbearance for federal student loans — then your student loan payments will be due again starting October 1, 2021. If that happens, you may have a million questions running through your head about the payment pause ending for your student loans. Here are the answers to 10 popular questions:
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Elizabeth Warren Says Student Loan Servicers Aren’t Prepared For Student Loan Repayment On October 1, But That’s Not What They Said

Are student loan servicers ready for you to make student loan payments starting October 1?. Here’s what you need to know. If the question is whether your student loan servicer is ready for you to make student loan payments starting October 1, the answer is it depends who you ask. If you ask Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the answer is a resounding “no.” Warren, along with Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) and Sen. Tina Smith (D-MA), asked several leading student loan servicers detailed questions about student loans and student loan repayment during the Covid-19 pandemic. The senators sent letters to the student loan services, asking them, among other questions, whether they are ready for student loan payments to resume. The student loan servicers each responded in writing.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden Cancelled $40 Billion Of Student Loans This Way

President Joe Biden has cancelled more than $40 billion of student loans. Here’s what you need to know. In the ongoing debate about student loan cancellation, here’s a fact that may come as a surprise: Biden has now cancelled more than $40 billion of student loans since becoming president in January. Here’s the breakdown:
CollegesPosted by
Forbes

Private Student Loans Can Be Discharged In Bankruptcy, Court Tells Navient

A new court ruling says that private student loans can be discharged in bankruptcy. Here’s what you need to know — and what it means for your student loans. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled in favor of a student loan borrower who sought student loan cancellation for his private student loans. Here’s what happened.
POTUSAOL Corp

Democrats sound alarm on student loan collections as payment restart looms

Several prominent Democratic lawmakers are asking the Education Department (ED) about student debt collection practices in the face of a potential wave of student loan defaults when the pandemic payment pause expires, Yahoo Finance has learned. "With student loan and interest payments scheduled to resume on October 1, 2021, and...
POTUSCNBC

Student loan borrowers may get more time without having to make payments

Currently, student loan bills are scheduled to resume in October. But the debate over student loan forgiveness, and other changes, may lead to borrowers having more time before payments restart. Signs are mounting that student loan borrowers could get more time before they need to resume their payments. For more...
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

Biden administration wipes out more student loan debt

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge student loans totaling $55.6 million by students who attended troubled schools like Westwood College, Marinello Schools of Beauty, and the Court Reporting Institute. This...
CollegesNBC San Diego

Only 25% of Those With Student Loans Went to Graduate School—But They Owe Around 50% of All Student Debt

When many people think of the student debt crisis, they think of jaw-dropping six-figure debt totals. But "many of those big numbers end up being outliers or they're grad students who have accumulated [debt] based on continuing their education," says Rick Castellano, vice president of corporate communications for Sallie Mae. He says undergraduate college students rarely borrow over $100,000.
POTUSFortune

Federal student-loan servicers aren’t ready for payments to resume in the fall

Student-loan borrowers aren’t the only ones unprepared for payments to restart in the fall. On July 13, Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey sent a letter to President Joe Biden with findings from a questionnaire sent to federal student-loan servicers that indicate the companies need more time “to ensure that borrowers are supported when reentering payment on their student loans.”
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden May Extend Student Loan Relief Beyond September 30, Even If Unemployment Benefits And Eviction Moratorium Will End

Student loan payments may be delayed beyond September 30, even if unemployment benefits and the eviction moratorium are ending. Here’s what you need to know. Student loan borrowers, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and now some members of the U.S. Department of Education are all lobbying President Joe Biden to extend student loan relief beyond September 30, 2021. Currently, the following student loan relief is set to expire on that date:
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Student Loans Won’t Get Cancelled Unless These 5 Things Happen

Before President Joe Biden enacts student loan cancellation, 5 things must happen. Here’s what you need to know. It seems like every day there is some legislator, advocate, or student loan borrower calling on Biden to cancel student loan debt. Some say he promised student loan cancellation when running for president. Others say he said he would cancel student loans day one. Still others say he hasn’t cancelled enough student loan debt. The reality is that Biden has cancelled $3 billion of student loans since becoming president. Call the amount substantial. Call it insignificant. However, most student loan borrowers are focused on the potential for a larger prize: wide-scale student loan cancellation. Many don’t understand what’s taking so long, why it hasn’t happen, and when they can expect their student loans to get cancelled. Here’s the thing: like most things, there is a process. Congress hasn’t cancelled student loans because there’s not enough support in Congress from both political parties to cancel student loans, whether for $10,000 or $50,000. Will Biden cancel student loan debt? For that to happen, five things must happen:
Boston, MABoston Globe

A truly progressive student loan policy

There’s no doubt that the United States faces a student loan debt crisis. But the problem would be addressed much more effectively — and progressively — by a series of reforms targeted at those who bear the brunt of the crisis than by providing most borrowers with up to $50,000 in debt forgiveness.

