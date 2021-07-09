Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stamps.com Stock Increases Over 60% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

pulse2.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) increased by over 60% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of leading e-commerce shipping solutions company Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) increased by over 60% pre-market. Investors have been responding to Stamps.com to the company announcing that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm in an all-cash transaction that values Stamps.com at approximately $6.6 billion.

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Company#Stamps Com Inc#Stmp#Board Of Directors#Managing Partner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
El Segundo, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Stamps.com to Be Acquired for $7 Billion

El Segundo-based ecommerce postage company Stamps.com Inc. will be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a Chicago-based private equity firm, for $6.6 billion in cash, the companies announced July 9. Thoma Bravo will pay $330 a share, a 67% premium on Stamps.com’s closing price of around $198 per share on July 8,...
Stockspulse2.com

SPCE Stock Fell 39.2% This Week: Why It Happened

The stock price of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) fell by 39.2% this past week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) fell by 39.2% this past week. Many investors were expecting the stock price to go up this past week since last weekend Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson successfully traveled into space on one of the company’s rockets. However, the company stock price fell every trading day since then and erased all of the gains since early June, making it the worst week for the stock. Why did it happened?
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blackstone Group Inc. Purchases 130,260 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 830,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,260 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $20,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $52,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

25,000 Shares in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Acquired by Covalis Capital LLP

Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Several other hedge funds and other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksInvestorPlace

Why Is the Stock Market Down Today?

Today, each of the three major U.S. indices are down. In fact, these indices are all down substantially, between 0.7% and 0.83% at the time of writing. These outsized moves have many investors asking the question: Why is the stock market down today?. Indeed, such a question is a difficult...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Newtyn Management LLC Takes $2.95 Million Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000. Newtyn Management LLC owned 0.08% of Stamps.com as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) COO Sells $249,165.00 in Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) COO Bioxcel Llc sold 33,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $249,165.00. Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Purchased by Northwood Liquid Management LP

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,617,000 after purchasing an additional 87,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 54.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after buying an additional 514,179 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 146.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 384,413 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 547,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 87,435 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 511,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “. Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLNN. Cantor...
Stockspulse2.com

TSM Stock Falls Over 5% Intraday: Why It Happened

The stock price of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) fell by over 5% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) fell by over 5% during intraday trading. Investors appear to be responding negatively to the company’s results for the second quarter. The sales outlook was slightly higher than expected.
Stockspulse2.com

WHLM Stock Increased 24.95%: Details You Should Know

The stock price of Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ: WHLM) increased by 24.95%. These are some details you should know. The stock price of Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ: WHLM) – a management company that represents models, entertainers, athletes – increased by 24.95%, going from a previous close of $4.93 to $6.16. There are no company-specific reports or SEC filings that led to the stock price surge.
Stockspulse2.com

AAPL Stock: $175 Target From JPMorgan

The shares of Apple, Inc (Nasdaq: AAPL) have received a price target increase from $170 to $175 by JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of Apple, Inc (Nasdaq: AAPL) have received a price target increase from $170 to $175 by JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee reiterated an “Overweight” rating on the company shares.
Stockspulse2.com

XBIO Stock Increases Over 59% Intraday: Details

The stock price of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) increased by over 59% during intraday trading. These are some details you should know. The stock price of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) increased by over 59% during intraday trading. There is no company-specific news driving the stock price up. The...
Stockspulse2.com

Plug Power Stock Fell 8.19%: Why It Happened

The stock price of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 8.19%. This is why it happened. The stock price of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 8.19%, going from a previous close of $32.86 to $30.17. Investors appear to be responding negatively to a potential rival collaboration, according to The Motley Fool.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock moved upwards by 31.4% to $5.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.1 million. Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock increased by 23.45% to $25.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $274.7 million. Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares increased by 7.63% to $3.23. The...
Stockspulse2.com

DIDI Stock Price Fell 5.3%: Why It Happened

The stock price of DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) fell 5.3% on Friday, July 2. This is why it happened. The stock price of DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) fell 5.3% on Friday, July 2, going from a previous close of $16.40 to $15.53. Investors are responding negatively to the Chinese government starting a cybersecurity review of DiDi Global, which is occurring only 2 days after it saw one of the largest stock market debuts in the U.S. over the past decade.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$857.75 Million in Sales Expected for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to report sales of $857.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STERIS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $904.50 million. STERIS posted sales of $668.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Target Price at $24.53

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.53.

Comments / 0

Community Policy