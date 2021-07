The recent passing of the name, image, and likeness bill for college athletes has created a whirlwind of new opportunities for both players and companies, as the Supreme Court’s ruling will now allow collegiate athletes to make a profit through promotions and sponsors. Athletes (including myself) have spent these past few days researching the best ways to promote themselves. While this is obviously a huge time for the players themselves, it is provided a new moneymaking avenue for companies, as some have been looking to establish themselves as a sort of middleman between athletes and potential sponsors.