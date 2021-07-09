Funniest Relationship Tweets Which Make Us Skeptical Of Love
Relationships can be hard work. Being in love is great and all, but sometimes it can be more hassle than it's worth. Luckily, Twitter is here for people to vent out their relationship struggles and entertain the masses at the same time. Whether it's about your husband, your wife, your BF, or your f*ck buddy, there's nothing like some sympathy from strangers on the world wide web to make you feel heard. Welcome to this week's funniest relationship tweets, where people lay bare all of their love-related drama for the world to see. And here are last week's in case you missed them.cheezburger.com
