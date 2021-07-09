Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Funniest Relationship Tweets Which Make Us Skeptical Of Love

By satirequeen
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Relationships can be hard work. Being in love is great and all, but sometimes it can be more hassle than it's worth. Luckily, Twitter is here for people to vent out their relationship struggles and entertain the masses at the same time. Whether it's about your husband, your wife, your BF, or your f*ck buddy, there's nothing like some sympathy from strangers on the world wide web to make you feel heard. Welcome to this week's funniest relationship tweets, where people lay bare all of their love-related drama for the world to see. And here are last week's in case you missed them.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Satirequeen Vote
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship Adviceamericanpeoplenews.com

Relationship Experts Give Us Their Top Tips for Dating in Your 40s

When it comes to dating, there are new joys and challenges with every passing decade. As someone who believes that anyone can find love at any moment in their life regardless of age, I also believe that our priorities, tactics, and outlook has to evolve over time as well. I’m certainly not going to be dating and communicating with someone in my mid-twenties the same way that I would in my forties. (At least I hope not!) That said, this is oftentimes easier said than done, which is why I tapped a pair of relationship experts for their thoughts on dating in your 40s.
Petsdigg.com

Weak Old Babies, Wakanda For Italians, And More Of This Week's Funniest Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
Relationship AdviceHuffingtonPost

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (June 29-July 12)

And somehow, the spouses of Twitter continue to find humor in the minutiae of married life and sum it up perfectly in no more than 280 characters. Every other week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the previous two weeks. Read on for 30 new, relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.
PetsCheezBurger

12 Purrific Cat Tweets By Twitter Sensation Rico

Today, instead of gathering various animal related tweets from all over the Twittersphere, we decided to focus in on one account that consistently provides the world with pawesome cat content and let that account shine for the day. @dumbricardo keeps the cat content coming and we love him for that!
Cell PhonesCheezBurger

Dating App Tweets Which Made Us Want To Swear Off Apps Forever

Don't you hate when people in pure, loving relationships recommend putting yourself out there via dating apps? I mean, have they been on dating apps?! They're total cesspools that offer darkness instead of the love that they promise to provide. Okay, so I'm obviously long-due for a therapy session, but I know y'all get my drift. The Twitter world def gets it, and they're super open about their dating app struggles, too. Scroll down to see what they had to say about dating apps this week.
Posted by
Ashley Broadwater

5 Crucial Habits That Can Make Your Relationship Healthier

I’m currently in a happy and healthy relationship, but I haven’t always been. Many (or most) of my relationships before had many unhealthy aspects. I remember previous partners breaking my boundaries and me letting them. I remember always wondering if I was doing the right thing and worrying if the other person liked me. I experienced both "breadcrumbing" and "paperclipping," which are dating phenomenons that essentially entail using another person.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

How to make a long distance relationship work

Prior to the pandemic many people around the world were committed to a long distance relationship out of choice or circumstance. A desire for a greater or more defined separation between day-to-day life and love, work and family commitments, or simply falling for someone in a different city are just a handful of reasons why many people find themselves in a long-distance love affair. But the worldwide halt on travel during the pandemic has meant that many people who might not have originally signed up for long-distance have been forced into this situation in the last 18 months and...
TV & VideosCheezBurger

A Serving of Spicy Memes for Time-Wasting Shenanigans

Yeah, sex is cool, but have you ever scrolled through a dump of mildly funny memes while stuffing your face with all the tasty crap you resisted eating all week? Indulging in mindless entertainment, saturated fats and other supposedly shameful vices is everything 'they' tell you not to do—everything you fight against 90% of your waking life. But hear me out. What if you stopped giving a shit for a minute. I know it sounds crazy but think about it—you're much more likely to resist temptation most of the time if you allow yourself to give in some of the time. I guess it's what they call 'cheat days.' So consider putting down the Faulker you don't even want to read and picking up the delicious memes.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Wealthy Good-Looking Man Wants to Divorce His Wife

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a rich, good-looking man and his wife. The wealthy man felt he was too spectacular for his wife and decided that he wanted a divorce from her. A wealthy and good-looking man walked up to his wife and declared that he wanted a divorce. The news came as a shock to the woman and she was totally heartbroken.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Rude Woman Shames Old Man at a Thrift Store, Regrets It Later - Story of the Day

A horrible woman insulted a man at a store who wanted to buy the same couch she did, but she ends up regretting her actions in the most surprising way. One day, Robert noticed that his trusty couch was getting pretty old and decided to start saving for a new one. Unfortunately, he lost his job after his former employer's company went bankrupt and hadn’t been able to find anything permanent in this market.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

The insurrectionists' love-hate relationship with the internet

Thou shalt not post your illegal activities online. Isn’t that one of the social-media commandments? If not, it should be. Clearly, those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 must’ve missed that tip, and in the rampage’s aftermath, the internet became one of law enforcement’s go-to resources for identifying and tracking down insurrectionists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy