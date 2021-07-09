The Business of Screenwriting: Everything You Wanted to Know About Specs
“Targeting people specifically means the material can evolve or shuffle between different parties in a gradual way. You can afford a few no’s before you’re finished.”. I’m guessing that perhaps 90% of the people who follow this blog at some point in their lives will write a spec script. And the other 10% are involved in buying and selling them. In light of that fact, last year I interviewed a top manager and some Hollywood screenwriters about the ins and outs of what is involved in bringing a spec script to market. I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to do something with that inside information, so a few years back when Vanity Fair came out with this article — When the Spec Script was King — a decent piece, but pretty surface level, I figured it was a good time to dig into the subject in a comprehensive fashion.gointothestory.blcklst.com
