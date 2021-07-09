The Business of Screenwriting: Everything You Wanted to Know About Specs

Growing a following on social media is no easy task, especially when content is suddenly no longer appearing in related hashtags, there’s a questionable drop in your online engagement or your profile is being slowly and steadily unfollowed one account at a time. If you’re experiencing these issues or something similar, chances are high that you, like plenty of others, have been shadowbanned — either the partial or wholesale blocking of a user or their content. When a service like Instagram’s (a portal I’ll use as an ongoing example for this article) algorithm flags an account for violating its community guidelines, it prevents posts or other content from appearing in searches or among hashtags. Instagram user reports of their accounts being declared as such have become more and more common in recent years, yet platform administrators often fail to notify affected users of their account’s condition.