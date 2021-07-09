Severe Weather Statement issued for Adair, Adams, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 08:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT FOR UNION...EASTERN ADAMS AND SOUTH CENTRAL ADAIR COUNTIES At 826 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Green Valley Lake, or 8 miles northwest of Creston, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 815 AM, a trained weather spotter located 5 miles southeast of Fontanelle reported hail to the size of golf balls that covered the ground. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Creston, Lenox, Green Valley Lake, Afton, Orient, Cromwell, Arispe, Shannon City, Kent, Green Valley Lake State Park and Creston Municipal Airport. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH