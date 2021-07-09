Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adair County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adair, Adams, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 08:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT FOR UNION...EASTERN ADAMS AND SOUTH CENTRAL ADAIR COUNTIES At 826 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Green Valley Lake, or 8 miles northwest of Creston, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 815 AM, a trained weather spotter located 5 miles southeast of Fontanelle reported hail to the size of golf balls that covered the ground. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Creston, Lenox, Green Valley Lake, Afton, Orient, Cromwell, Arispe, Shannon City, Kent, Green Valley Lake State Park and Creston Municipal Airport. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Adair County, IA
City
Creston, IA
City
Lenox, IA
City
Afton, IA
City
Shannon City, IA
City
Cromwell, IA
City
Kent, IA
City
Adair, IA
County
Adams County, IA
City
Union, IA
County
Union County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Adair Adams Union#Orient
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy