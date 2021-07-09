'Cannibal' Man Gets Death Penalty For Killing Mother, Chopping Her And Eating Body Parts
A man in India was handed the death penalty for killing his mother and eating her body parts. A court in the western state of Maharashtra announced the sentence Thursday. Sunil Kuchikorvi was accused of ripping the body of his 62-year-old mother apart and removing her organs. He then allegedly chopped the woman's body parts into pieces and ate some after cooking them on a frying pan, The Times of India reported.www.ibtimes.com
