Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

'Cannibal' Man Gets Death Penalty For Killing Mother, Chopping Her And Eating Body Parts

By Suman Varandani
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A man in India was handed the death penalty for killing his mother and eating her body parts. A court in the western state of Maharashtra announced the sentence Thursday. Sunil Kuchikorvi was accused of ripping the body of his 62-year-old mother apart and removing her organs. He then allegedly chopped the woman's body parts into pieces and ate some after cooking them on a frying pan, The Times of India reported.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 4

IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannibalism#Death Sentence#Capital Punishment#Murder#The Times Of India#Press Trust Of India#S S#Bombay High Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Death Penalty
News Break
Public Safety
Country
India
Related
AccidentsPosted by
IBTimes

Snake Bites 5-Year-Old Sleeping Inside Home, Child Dies Before Receiving Treatment

A 5-year-old boy in India died after he was bitten by a snake while he was sleeping inside his home. The child, who lived in the state of Rajasthan, was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to injuries due to delay in treatment, his family alleged. According to The Times of India, the victim, identified as Rishi Singh, was first taken to a government-run hospital; however, no doctors were available there.
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

Newborn Baby's Partially Eaten Body Found Near Gas Agency, Search On For Mother

A newborn baby's body was found abandoned near a gas agency in India on Tuesday. The police said the body had been partially eaten by stray dogs. Staff working for the gas agency in the northern state of Punjab saw the canines feeding on the body, local media Jagran.com reported [Google Translate showed]. They then informed the police who arrived at the scene and took the remains to a nearby hospital.
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Elderly Woman Beheaded Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft; Decapitated Body Found

The decapitated body of a 62-year-old woman was found near her village in India over the weekend. Police said she was allegedly beheaded over accusations she had been practicing witchcraft. Two people have been detained over the incident, and a police investigation is underway. A 62-year-old woman in the Indian...
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

5-Day-Old Baby's Toes Eaten Away By Rodents After Infant Dumped In Bushes

A 5-day-old baby girl was found abandoned in the bushes near a village in India. Authorities said Thursday some rodents had eaten away two toes of both the legs of the child. The baby was rescued by officials of the District Child Protection Unit of Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the state of Andhra Pradesh after they received information about the abandoned child, media outlet The Hindu reported.
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Elderly Woman Allegedly Tortured By Cops In Police Station, Dies In Custody

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Mariyamma, was allegedly tortured to death by police. She was arrested last week after she was accused of stealing money from her employer. Disciplinary action has been initiated against a sub-inspector and two constables over the incident. A 40-year-old woman in India's Telangana state died...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

44-year-old murder mystery of man found in septic tank solved using genetic technology

Forensic technology has unearthed the identity of a murder victim discovered in a septic tank 44 years ago in Canada, according to local authorities. The Alberta Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said the remains were of Gordon Edwin Sanderson, an Indigenous man, believed to be in his twenties, originally from Manitoba. At the time of his death, he had been living in Edmonton, according to the police.“He was known as Gordie to his family and friends,” Sargent Jason Zazulak said at a press conference.“Gordie had a hard life. He was separated from his family at nine years old and during...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Daily Mail

Woman, 24, who fled an arranged marriage with man who had been in prison for drug offences was tracked down to safe house and attacked by gang sent to bring her back, court hears

A woman fleeing an arranged marriage was tracked down to a secret safe house and attacked whilst she was in hiding with her younger sister. The victim, 24, had quit her family home with her sister after she was designated a husband who had been in prison for drugs offences.
IndiaPosted by
IBTimes

Newborn's Body Exhumed For Autopsy After Baby's Mysterious Death, Parents Charged

The police in India exhumed Tuesday the remains of a newborn baby, who was buried by her parents on June 12, to investigate the mysterious death of the infant. A 36-year-old woman had given birth to the baby girl at a hospital in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on June 12. The woman had suffered severe blood loss and was referred to another hospital for further treatment. The police said the woman left the hospital the same day after stuffing the newborn baby inside a bag, media outlet DT Next reported.
Cell PhonesInternational Business Times

Teenager Sets Self On Fire After Being Scolded By Mother Over Mobile Use

A teen in India set herself ablaze after being chided by her mother about her excessive mobile usage. The incident took place in the southern city of Hyderabad, Telangana Today reported. On Friday evening, the mother and the 16-year-old daughter had a heated argument over her mobile phone usage. A few hours later, the teen left her home.

Comments / 4

Community Policy