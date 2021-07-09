Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newtown Square, PA

At SAP in Newtown Square, Jessica Wescott Enjoys Tech and Philanthropy

Posted by 
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lvAaZ_0as1oXJU00
Jessica Wescott at SAP America in Newtown Square.Image via submitted photo.

Jessica Wescott from Bryn Mawr  started as an intern at SAP America in Newtown Square.

Today, she’s the service delivery manager, growing the professional development program for one of the region’s largest tech employees, writes Ayannah Kamryn for Campus Philly, appearing in technical.ly.

Wescott provides comprehensive training, certifications and defined career paths. She leads a team of associate technical quality managers. 

She also mentors the Autism at Work program and is ambassador to the Diversity and Inclusion Organization and Corporate Social Responsibility Organization at SAP.

Wescott is the founder of Planting to Feed, Inc., a nonprofit working to end hunger.

At SAP, she gets to use her mathematician background and do good works at the same time.

 “At the time I didn’t consider myself a techie or interested in tech at all, but I’m so grateful for the opportunity to lean in. I also work for the best company in the region, SAP, which allows me to bring my philanthropist side into work,” she said.

That includes give back programs like Spring into Service, Month of Service and overall corporate social responsibility activities.

Read more at technical.ly about Jessica Westcott at SAP.

Comments / 0

DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
789K+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
City
Newtown Square, PA
City
Bryn Mawr, PA
City
Newtown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sap#Tech#Charity#Sap America#Planting To Feed Inc#Spring Into Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Autism
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Charities
Related
CharitiesThrive Global

The Benefits of Creating a Corporate Philanthropy Program | Jon Farzam

Various strategies aid in the growth of organizations. One of these strategies is corporate philanthropy. Corporate philanthropy entails organizations engaging in community welfare activities such as donations or community works. Here are some benefits of creating a corporate philanthropy program. Positive Impact On Brands. Companies that engage in corporate philanthropy...
Charitiestcbmag.com

Trust-Based Philanthropy Takes Root

If you don’t work at a nonprofit or a grantmaking organization, you might be surprised to learn that applying for and receiving even a small grant can involve myriad and often cumbersome tasks. That’s the case for the application process as well as reporting on uses of the grant funds...
CharitiesThrive Global

Philanthropy Spotlight: Women’s Global Empowerment Fund

*This article was written and edited by Tracey Spicer’s mentee Nicole Iliagoueva. It is said that compassion is deeply rooted in our nature, which is why shining a spotlight on important organisations like The Women’s Global Empowerment Fund is so fundamental in allowing us to learn about and support communities.
Morristown, TNCitizen Tribune

Philanthropy or social impact?

Philanthropy - the desire to promote the welfare of others, expressed especially by the generous donation of money to good causes. Social Impact – the desire to promote the health and welfare of others, by giving of your time, finances, or support in your local community. If your wish is to make a true social impact, please look close to home. Be a part of something local so you may clearly see the impact and outcome of the change your support has created.
Charitiestribuneledgernews.com

IBM and Nasscom Foundation skill 5,000 underserved youth

Jul. 16—BENGALURU — IBM Corp. in partnership with Nasscom Foundation has skilled about 5,000 underserved youth in data science and cloud computing, from Karnataka, Telangana and Delhi-NCR, and placed about 2,000 of them in jobs. As part of IBM SkillsBuild career readiness program, IBM and Nasscom Foundation worked with 23...
CharitiesThrive Global

How the Next Generation is Reshaping Philanthropy

Philanthropy is constantly evolving, and in order to keep up with the changes, people need to be willing to change as well. Generational wealth is developing more and more these days, and with that comes the ability to input that wealth into positive change. As a result, more and more charities are popping up, and more and more people are needing help. With the world experiencing changes in its environment, population, and the health and well-being of others, there is no better time than now to get involved with being of assistance. It has been previously assumed that older generations are the bulk of donating, but the next generation is actually taking philanthropy into their own hands and changing the way it works. Below we will take a look at some of the different ways the next generation is reshaping philanthropy.
Charitiesgenerocity.org

How well did philanthropy respond to COVID?

You don’t bite the hand that feeds you. Because philanthropy runs on the goodwill of donors, the executive directors of the nation’s 1.5 million nonprofits hate to appear ungrateful, so they abide by this rule — usually. However, the catastrophic nature of the pandemic has more people voicing discontent with...
Chester County, PAPosted by
DELCO.Today

SCORE: To Make Wise Business Decisions: Research Is Key

Starting a new business can be exciting and daunting all at the same time. There are many ‘big’ strategic questions to solve first that will require research. As part of the startup process, you should consider:. Relevant competitors: brands, quality, distribution, pricing. The industry and the market’s response to it.
Hutchinson, KSmcphersonweeklynews.com

Quilters Corner repurposes fabric, inspires creativity and philanthropy

With the return of the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) Sale at the State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson came the return of Quilters Corner. One of the most popular stops for cloth, thread and fabric enthusiasts at the sale, Quilters Corner has been part of the MCC Sale since 1995. With 50-man hours of volunteer time in […]
EconomyPoets and Quants

MBA Handicapping: How Do Accenture Consultants Get Into Wharton?

Melody is aiming high. Wharton, MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Chicago Booth, and the London Business School are on her target list of business schools. With a 325 GRE score and a 3.6 GPA from UCLA in economics, the 26-year-old enterprise strategy consultant for Accenture has an impressive track record, with two promotions, increasing responsibility, and direct contact with CEO clients. Melody also is the recruiting and retention lead for her firm’s women’s employee initiative, a role that saw her lead a four-person team to design a new on-boarding framework for all Northern California Accenture.
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Transylvania launching Center for Entrepreneurship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Beginning in fall 2021, Transylvania University will take its first steps in launching a new Center for Entrepreneurship with goals of encouraging students in any academic major to pursue their passion, promoting creativity and innovation and providing exposure to a vast range of entrepreneurial career paths.

Comments / 0

Community Policy