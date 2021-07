England will have the home crowd on its side, but Italy brings a 33-game unbeaten streak into Sunday's Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium. England has never won the European Championships, while Italy's only title came in 1968. The Three Lions, in fact, have not played in a major tournament final since they won the 1966 World Cup at Wembley. The Italians have made the Euro final two other times and have won four World Cups, the most recent in 2006. Both teams needed extra time to advance. Italy beat Spain in a shootout after a 1-1 stalemate in Tuesday's semifinal, while Harry Kane buried the rebound of his penalty midway through extra time to beat Denmark 2-1 on Wednesday.