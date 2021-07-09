Cancel
Computers

M1 MacBook battery life so good Apple thought indicator was broken

By Ben Lovejoy
9to5Mac
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has claimed in a new interview that the M1 MacBook battery life was so good they originally thought the battery indicator was buggy, failing to respond as the remaining life fell. The claim is made by Apple marketing VP Bob Borchers, who also suggests that future generations of Apple...

9to5mac.com

