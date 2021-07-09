Former Premier league player Jon Stead reels back on retirement to join Hartford Athletic as assistant coach

After 20 years on the field, Jon Stead decided it was time for retirement.

Or so he thought.

Within five weeks of his final game on May 8 as a striker for the Harrogate Town Association Football Club in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, England, Stead packed his bags, said goodbye to his wife, two children and dogs and made his way into the unknown with only one thought in mind: “It’s time for a new challenge.”

That’s where Hartford Athletics head coach Harry Watling comes in.

“It was a quick turnaround, but in terms of where I wanted to go with my career, I really wanted to develop my coaching side,” Stead said.

He was recruited to be Watling’s assistant coach for the Hartford Athletic on June 11. He had offers to coach in the United Kingdom, but after being in and around that system for his entire career, he wanted something different.

“I wanted to be somewhere where I could add value, as well, and I think this program here in Connecticut is a perfect fit,” Stead said. “Watling is someone I can learn from every single day, and on the flip side, I’ve got some attributes and things that I’ve seen from my time in the game that, maybe, he hasn’t. We already work well with each other.”

Stead, 38, made his professional debut in 2002 with hometown club Huddersfield Town. At the time, the 19-year-old forward was a last-minute substitute in an opening day 2-0 loss. Since then, he has gone on to make a name for himself. Stead played for a total of 13 different teams across the U.K., most notably in the Premier League with Sunderland, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers, and made more than 700 first-team appearances with 165 goals scored.

“Outside of the obvious things, like him being a top player in the Premier League, he’s a top person. His dedication is second to none. He comes in at 7 a.m. and doesn’t leave until 7 p.m. every day and that’s really hard to come by with an ex-pro,” Watling said. “His work ethic, his attitude and his willingness to learn are all things that brought him onto my staff and he’s here to help us improve.”

The Athletic are currently ranked fourth in the USL’s Atlantic Division. They take the field Saturday against the New York Red Bulls II at 7 p.m. at Dillon Stadium.

It’s been a big change moving from the field to the bench for Stead, but he said he hasn’t lost any of the buzz, adrenaline and excitement for the sport. He doesn’t plan to step away from it any time soon.

“It’s my job to build strong relationships with the players, get around them and make sure I know what makes them tick. I need to know how to encourage them and how to help them develop and move into the next stages,” Stead said.

Watling said their overall purpose is to get these guys to level up enough to play in competitions like the Olympics, as forward Juan Carlos Obregon Jr. is this summer with Honduras.

Club captain and midfielder Danny Barrera, and forward Tabort Etaka Preston, agreed that Stead is a huge addition to the program’s staff and future.

“To me, he’s a legend and I think we’re going to learn a lot from him,” Preston said.

“I’m doing something that I love. I’m here by choice, and I’ve decided to come and do this because it’s best for my family and I in the long run,” Stead said. “I hope I bring some detail to the Athletic’s roster. I call it the Dark Arts, the stuff I’ve learned while playing the game for so long. If we can get the details into place when they’re 24 or 25 years old, if we get that in early and not wait until they’re old like me, because even I’m still learning, it’ll help.

“There’s lots of bits and pieces to the relevance of how the game looks and feels on match day between each player. What a player goes through mentally, what they have to deal with on and off the pitch, is important, and I’ve lived though it all, so I think that I can be a really good sounding board and help the guys when they need it.”