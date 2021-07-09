Hear Spirit Adrift's Soaring New Trad-Metal Anthem "Forge Your Future"
Revolver has teamed with Spirit Adrift for an exclusive "fuego" vinyl variant of their new EP, Forge Your Future. It's 300 copies worldwide — order yours now. Not even a year after their critically acclaimed album Enlightened in Eternity, trad-metal true believers and Revolver favorites Spirit Adrift have returned with a new EP, the 20-minute-long, three-track Forge Your Future. The triumphant record is due out August 27th on Century Media, and today (July 9th), Spirit Adrift have premiered its rousing title track on all streaming platforms. Crank it above via YouTube.www.revolvermag.com
