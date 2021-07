Early bird diners causing headaches for NYC restaurants. Curfews and capacity restrictions may be lifted, but New Yorkers appear to be holding onto some pandemic-era dining routines — including dining earlier. The New York Post reports that restaurants including neighborhood diner Tribeca’s Kitchen and West Village spot Little Owl are seeing an influx of customers eating dinner at early bird hours, from 5 to 7 p.m. Previously, restaurants could expect to see multiple waves of customers, from early bird diners to the 8 p.m. eaters, and then the late-night crowd. Now, everybody’s eating early, lingering longer, and then clearing out by about 9 p.m., owners say.