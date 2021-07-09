Marginal Risk for severe weather through 6pm

Effective: 2021-07-18 15:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-18 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Gila A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST FOR GILA COUNTY At 358 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast of Tonto Basin, or 18 miles north of Roosevelt, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Gila County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH