Marginal Risk for severe weather through 6pm

Effective: 2021-07-18 14:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-18 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN PROWERS AND CENTRAL KIOWA COUNTIES At 223 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles northeast of Hartman to 7 miles north of Chivington, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. Wind-driven hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Wind-driven hail may produce substantial damage. Locations impacted include Holly, Eads, Granada, Hartman, Neeoshe Reservoir, Bristol, Queens Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir and Sweetwater Reservoir. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Comments / 0