Marginal Risk for severe weather through 6pm

By Brittany Beggs
Wrcbtv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather through 6PM/7PM this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a Level 1 Marginal Risk for areas shaded in green. This is a Level 1 out of 5, and is the lowest threat possible. Note, a Marginal Risk means, isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible today, but they will be far and few in between.

www.wrcbtv.com

Comments / 0

Prowers County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 14:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-18 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN PROWERS AND CENTRAL KIOWA COUNTIES At 223 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles northeast of Hartman to 7 miles north of Chivington, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. Wind-driven hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Wind-driven hail may produce substantial damage. Locations impacted include Holly, Eads, Granada, Hartman, Neeoshe Reservoir, Bristol, Queens Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir and Sweetwater Reservoir. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Kit Carson County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kit Carson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 13:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-18 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kit Carson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN KIT CARSON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Bulloch County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Jenkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 11:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-18 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bulloch; Jenkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT FOR BULLOCH AND JENKINS COUNTIES At 1129 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Garfield to near Butts to near Portal, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Millen, Butts and Emmalane. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Edwards County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Pawnee, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-18 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Edwards; Pawnee; Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PAWNEE...WEST CENTRAL STAFFORD AND CENTRAL EDWARDS COUNTIES At 208 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located very near Frizell, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Garfield, Zook, Lewis and Belpre. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Rush County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 12:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-18 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Rush A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN RUSH AND SOUTHERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 1247 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Munjor to 7 miles northeast of McCracken, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 1232 PM a 74 mph wind gust was measured at mesonet weather station in Hays. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Schoenchen, Pfeifer, Liebenthal and Loretta. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 15:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-18 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Gila A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST FOR GILA COUNTY At 358 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast of Tonto Basin, or 18 miles north of Roosevelt, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Gila County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 15:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-18 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN PROWERS...WESTERN KIOWA AND EASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 354 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Manter to 11 miles northeast of Two Buttes Reservoir to near John Martin Reservoir, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Haswell, Hasty, McClave, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-19 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN PROWERS...WESTERN KIOWA AND EASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 354 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Manter to 11 miles northeast of Two Buttes Reservoir to near John Martin Reservoir, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Haswell, Hasty, McClave, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 15:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-18 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN PROWERS...WESTERN KIOWA AND EASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 354 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Manter to 11 miles northeast of Two Buttes Reservoir to near John Martin Reservoir, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Haswell, Hasty, McClave, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 15:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-18 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL GRAHAM COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 15:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-18 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL GRAHAM COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 16:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-19 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN PROWERS...WESTERN KIOWA AND EASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 354 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Manter to 11 miles northeast of Two Buttes Reservoir to near John Martin Reservoir, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Haswell, Hasty, McClave, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bent County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent, Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 15:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-18 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bent; Kiowa; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN PROWERS...WESTERN KIOWA AND EASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 354 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Manter to 11 miles northeast of Two Buttes Reservoir to near John Martin Reservoir, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Haswell, Hasty, McClave, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bent County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-19 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bent; Prowers THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN PROWERS AND EASTERN BENT COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 16:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-18 16:18:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN PROWERS...WESTERN KIOWA AND EASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 354 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Manter to 11 miles northeast of Two Buttes Reservoir to near John Martin Reservoir, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Haswell, Hasty, McClave, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 14:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-18 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN PROWERS AND CENTRAL KIOWA COUNTIES At 223 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles northeast of Hartman to 7 miles north of Chivington, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. Wind-driven hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Wind-driven hail may produce substantial damage. Locations impacted include Holly, Eads, Granada, Hartman, Neeoshe Reservoir, Bristol, Queens Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir and Sweetwater Reservoir. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Norton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Norton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 08:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-19 15:08:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Norton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN NORTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds to 55 MPH are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Norton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Norton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-18 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Norton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN NORTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds to 55 MPH are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Edwards County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-18 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Edwards; Pawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PAWNEE...WEST CENTRAL STAFFORD AND CENTRAL EDWARDS COUNTIES At 208 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located very near Frizell, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Garfield, Zook, Lewis and Belpre. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

