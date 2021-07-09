Hear Trivium's Thrashy New Song "In the Court of the Dragon"

During an appearance on STITCHED UP HEART's YouTube livestream on Tuesday (July 6), bassist John Moyer discussed how DISTURBED's sound has evolved over the years, particularly in the 17 years since he joined the band. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "On every record, there is an evolution. In fact, the last record was called 'Evolution'. At that point, we were putting on ballads; almost half that record is some version of a ballad. And I think that's fair, because every other record before that, there was never a ballad besides [the cover of SIMON AND GARFUNKEL's] 'Sound Of Silence'; everything was just really heavy and super aggressive.