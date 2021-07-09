Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Hear Trivium's Thrashy New Song "In the Court of the Dragon"

By text
Revolver
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn August, Trivium are set to hit the road with Megadeth, Lamb of God and In Flames on the North American Metal Tour of the Year. Ahead of that trek, the Florida-based metal stalwarts have offered up a thrashy new single, "In the Court of the Dragon," which features an epic intro created by Emperor frontman Ihsahn. The song arrived today (July 9th) along with a cinematic music video directed by Ryan Mackfall. Watch and listen above.

www.revolvermag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert W. Chambers
Person
Paolo Gregoletto
Person
Ihsahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MAYHEM Drops Visualizer For New Song 'Everlasting Dying Flame'

Norwegian black metallers MAYHEM return this year with an EP called "Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando" with additional material from the "Daemon" session, including a homage to bands that laid the foundation for what was to come. The EP will be released on July 9. The official visualizer for the song "Everlasting Dying Flame" can be seen below.
Rock Musicghostcultmag.com

Trivium New Single and Video – “In The Court Of The Dragon”

Legendary modern Thrash Metal band Trivium — Matt Heafy [vocals, guitar], Corey Beaulieu [guitar], Paolo Gregoletto [bass], and Alex Bent [drums] — have shared the brand new single and video “In The Court Of The Dragon.” The track and video also feature an epic intro composed and orchestrated by Ihsahn (Emperor). The song is available at all DSPs and is accompanied by an official short film music video directed by Ryan Mackfall. Watch it here. The band has extensive tours and festivals planned all over the world with the return to touring, including their highly anticipated Metal Tour of the Year with Megadeth, Lamb of God, and In Flames soon and European tour dates with Heaven Shall Burn, TesseracT, and Fit For An Autopsy. Watch the video now!
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DISTURBED's JOHN MOYER On Band's Musical Evolution: 'A Lot Of It Is Thought Out Ahead Of Time'

During an appearance on STITCHED UP HEART's YouTube livestream on Tuesday (July 6), bassist John Moyer discussed how DISTURBED's sound has evolved over the years, particularly in the 17 years since he joined the band. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "On every record, there is an evolution. In fact, the last record was called 'Evolution'. At that point, we were putting on ballads; almost half that record is some version of a ballad. And I think that's fair, because every other record before that, there was never a ballad besides [the cover of SIMON AND GARFUNKEL's] 'Sound Of Silence'; everything was just really heavy and super aggressive.
Rock Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Motorhead’s must listen to albums

Motorhead are a band that will never die, and for that we must be truly grateful. Their seminal gravelly voiced front-man and bass-player, Lemmy, might have sadly passed away back in 2015, but their hedonistic spirit and louder than war music continue to live on. The band are even going to be reborn in a new form with Lemmy and Motorhead getting their own graphic-novel, which details the bands rise to the top and will be published in September.
MusicThe FADER

Hear every song mentioned in Damon Albarn’s episode of The FADER Uncovered

The ninth full episode of The FADER Uncovered, a brand new podcast series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is up now and available for download wherever you listen to podcasts. This week Ronson is joined by Damon Albarn. Together they discuss the art of collaboration, with Albarn recalling his time making music with everyine from Paul Simonen of The Clash to staging an opera in Paris. The pair even use the podcast to make plans to work together soon.
Musicmetalinsider.net

Trivium to release new music on Friday?

Trivium have returned with another cryptic teaser. This time around, these Floridian metal giants have unveiled additional details as it looks like a new song titled “The Court of the Dragon” will be released this Friday (9th). The group issued the following caption via Instagram:. “No more will the sun...
Musicloudersound.com

Trivium release Game Of Thrones-style trailer and tease new ‘ritual’

Over the last few days, Trivium have been causing a frenzy over on social media. While keeping the actual details of what it is they're up to firmly against their chests, the Floridian metal crew have also been posting various mysterious images and videos that seem to suggest one thing: something big is on its way.
Public Healtharcamax.com

Trivium's Matt Heafy tests positive for COVID-19

Matt Heafy has contracted the coronavirus. The Trivium frontman - who revealed he has been vaccinated - compared his symptoms to "a tour cold" as he revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19. He wrote on Instagram this week: "Welp. Went from a non-vaccinated person to Ashley (vaccinated) to the...
Musicwfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Courtney Barnett announces new album with lead single “Rae Street”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!. Courtney Barnett just announced her third studio album Things Take Time, Take Time, set for release on November 12th. Two years in the making, we get the first taste with the lead track, “Rae Street.” It’s a mid-tempo tune that takes a look at the mundane daily routines of suburban life while juxtaposing it against high speed pace of modern society.
Denton, TXRevolver

Hear Memphis May Fire Flirt With Nu-Metal on New Song "Death Inside"

In June, Memphis May Fire unleashed the single "Blood & Water," the band's first new material since 2018's Broken LP, and a serious barn-burner at that, calling back to the groovy metalcore heard on MMF classics like "The Sinner" and "Vices." If "Blood & Water" was the return to form, then the Denton, Texas, group's follow-up is the shape-shifter. Memphis May Fire's newly released "Death Inside" sees the group embracing a previously unheard nu-metal element in the song's almost-rapped verses before kicking into a tried-and-true MMF earworm chorus. Blast it above via its high-octane music video.
MusicRevolver

Hear Vouna's Blackened-Doom Album Inspired by Greek Goddess of Fate

As Vouna, composer and multi-instrumentalist Yianna Bekris delves into dark, gothic, synth-laden territory thick with atmospheric black metal and thunderous doom. Atropos — the project's new five-track concept record — is named for the Greek fate who cut the thread of life thus determining the final fate for mortals, conveying the inevitability of death. Today (July 13th), Revolver is proud to premiere the full album, which included a guest vocal spot from Wolves in the Throne Room's Nathan Weaver on "Vanish." Stream the it below.
MusicDJBooth

10 New Songs Shaping Pop’s Future

Pop Future is a monthly column that highlights the best new pop songs from rising artists on Audiomack. Listen to and favorite the Pop Future playlist, which includes all of these selections and more. This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Vella — “Pull the Trigger”. Seventeen-year-old Vella puts forth...
Musicmetalinjection

What If KING DIAMOND Wrote METALLICA's "Master Of Puppets"

YouTuber Denis Pauna is back with a cover of Metallica's thrash classic "Master Of Puppets" done in the style of King Diamond. The cover is killer, if only because Pauna absolutely nails the Diamond-esque highs throughout the whole performance. "This time I took the vocal hights and injected some King...
WorldPosted by
102.9 WBLM

New Zealand Mother Reportedly Named Her Kids Metallica, Slayer + Pantera

A mother in New Zealand has reportedly named her three children 'Metallica,' 'Slayer' and 'Pantera.'. The news has come from documentary filmmaker and actor David Farrier, who hosts the Dark Tourist series on Netflix. Across four posts on Twitter, he revealed a bit more about what he had discovered (the online article is hidden behind a paywall) and that he was, at first, skeptical about the whole ordeal, namely because the Metallica album title ...And Justice For All was apparently used in the naming process for one of the children.
MusicRevolver

Hear Underoath's New Rager "Damn Excuses"

Florida metalcore vets Underoath just dropped a ripping new standalone single, "Damn Excuses." It's packed with pounding drums and a barrage of chaotic and guttural screaming via vocalist Spencer Chamberlain, but there's also atmospheric moments and the band's classic sense of melody in the chorus. More like no damn excuses. Blast it above.

Comments / 0

Community Policy