Hear Trivium's Thrashy New Song "In the Court of the Dragon"
In August, Trivium are set to hit the road with Megadeth, Lamb of God and In Flames on the North American Metal Tour of the Year. Ahead of that trek, the Florida-based metal stalwarts have offered up a thrashy new single, "In the Court of the Dragon," which features an epic intro created by Emperor frontman Ihsahn. The song arrived today (July 9th) along with a cinematic music video directed by Ryan Mackfall. Watch and listen above.www.revolvermag.com
