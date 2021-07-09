Book World: An anthology of great speeches, from the inspirational to the ominous

If you are me, it’s not too often you check into a solo-show Zoom production and feel that you are seeing something new, a concept that, maybe, has not been tried before. I had that experience last Sunday, at the final performance of Lynne Kaufman’s Susan Sontag: The Smartest Woman in America, which had a brief virtual run at The Marsh this month. A local playwright with a national reputation, Kaufman has a knack for imagining discourse between people in the most difficult circumstances (disclosure: I recently produced a reading of a play she wrote which has a love scene with a paraplegic). Here — in a bravura performance by Julia Brothers, sharply directed by Warren Keith — Kaufman captures both the astonishing wit and insufferable ego of Sontag, the most influential public intellectual that you have probably never read. Her claim to fame was that she — writer, philosopher, film-and-theater artist — was famous in an iconic way, in the way Andy Warhol (a person Sontag greatly admired) — was known. You know her name and you know her face, and you have a feeling about her. But what in fact do you know?