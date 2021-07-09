Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book World: An anthology of great speeches, from the inspirational to the ominous

By Jeff Shesol
Houston Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - One late December in the 1950s, Sen. John F. Kennedy received a Christmas present from his speechwriter, Ted Sorensen: a thick, clothbound volume titled "A Treasury of the World's Great Speeches." It was not an immodest gift. Both men imagined that someday, their work together might merit inclusion in an anthology like that, alongside Cicero, Lincoln and Disraeli. Kennedy "devoured" the book, Sorensen recalled years later, "often citing passages to me" for use in his own speeches.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Malala
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Cicero
Person
Eva Perón
Person
Booker T. Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothbound#Treasury#French#Greeks#British#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Books & Literatureartvoice.com

Danger of A Handmaid’s Tale may be fading but it’s not gone

The Handmaid’s Tale – a grotesque novel about a fundamentalist takeover that turns part of America into a cruel theocracy called Gilead – rang a worldwide bell when published in 1985. The vivid book by Canadian Margaret Atwood sold eight million copies and was made into a Hulu television series...
Alabama StateCorbin Times Tribune

Today in History: July 18

Today is SUNDAY, JULY 18, the 199th day of 2021. There are 166 days left in the year. On July 18, 1918, South African anti-apartheid leader and president Nelson Mandela was born in the village of Mvezo. 10 YEARS AGO. Gen. David Petraeus handed over command of American and coalition...
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

Where Have You Gone, Professor Kingsfield?

Hierarchal relationships are sometimes characterized as abusive or exploitative, but they are not all bad. Discomfort, often a component of hierarchical relationships, is an important part of learning and growth. Seek out mentors in your life and treasure them. Professor Kingsfield was the iconic law professor played by John Houseman...
TravelReason.com

Eleanor Roosevelt's Travel Cards

Earlier today, I wrote about my visit to the FDR Presidential Library. The final portion of the museum focused on Eleanor Roosevelt's life after her husband's death. One exhibit included the contents of ER's wallet when she died. It seems she was a frequent traveler. "Mrs. Franklin D. Roosevelt, Sr." was a skipper at the American Airlines Admirals Club. And she had a guest card for Sheraton Hotels, which also extended privileges to Avis Rent-A-Car.
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

Letter to the Editor: Disagree with Wade’s assessment of CRT

Kelvin Wade, in his July 14 column supporting critical race theory, relies on typical leftist tactics of ad hominin attacks and strawman arguments. Any opinion contrary to his, he labels “misinformation.”. Critical race theory is a Marxist Trojan horse, using skin color, rather than the proletariat-bourgeoise conflict, to define the...
Religionnsjonline.com

THE WORD: Love, truth and obedience

We are taking a look at the shortest books of the Bible. Second John precedes Third John in the Bible but follows it on the list of shortest books in the Bible. With 13 verses and one chapter, the second book of John has a few more words than Third John in the King James Version.
Olympia, WAthurstontalk.com

Meet Olympia’s Poet Laureate for 2021-2023, Ashly McBunch

Olympia has a new poet laureate. Supporting the arts is a characteristic of Olympia, so an ambassador to promote the art of writing is fitting. As Olympia’s poet laureate, Ashly McBunch will encourage poetry as a form of expression, help support access to literary art and invite the community to share its voice through poetry. McBunch plans to serve the public by engaging Olympia in a variety of opportunities and in an array of platforms. Having a city poet laureate is not new for Olympia. Its two previous poets laureate, Sady Sparks and Amy Solomon Minarchi each served a two-year term. The City of Olympia upholds the role as more than honorary and promotes it as one of service to the community.
ReligionCurrent-Argus

Faith, experience and perspective

Experience defines perspective. That does not necessarily translate into being wright or wrong, but it does explain why and how one sees the world. Genuine, prayerful, and faithful wisdom sees through the layers of perspective and experience to comprehend an understanding that transcends both. Tragically, many modern Christians lack such wisdom.
ObituariesThe Guardian

Priscilla Johnson McMillan obituary

Priscilla Johnson McMillan, who has died aged 92 after a fall, was the only person who could claim to have known both President John F Kennedy and his alleged assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald. As a young college graduate, Johnson was befriended by Senator Kennedy while she worked in his office; a few years later she interviewed the young Oswald soon after he showed up in Moscow wishing to defect to the Soviet Union.
CelebritiesPosted by
Forbes

Susan Sontag Gets Her Zoom Closeup

If you are me, it’s not too often you check into a solo-show Zoom production and feel that you are seeing something new, a concept that, maybe, has not been tried before. I had that experience last Sunday, at the final performance of Lynne Kaufman’s Susan Sontag: The Smartest Woman in America, which had a brief virtual run at The Marsh this month. A local playwright with a national reputation, Kaufman has a knack for imagining discourse between people in the most difficult circumstances (disclosure: I recently produced a reading of a play she wrote which has a love scene with a paraplegic). Here — in a bravura performance by Julia Brothers, sharply directed by Warren Keith — Kaufman captures both the astonishing wit and insufferable ego of Sontag, the most influential public intellectual that you have probably never read. Her claim to fame was that she — writer, philosopher, film-and-theater artist — was famous in an iconic way, in the way Andy Warhol (a person Sontag greatly admired) — was known. You know her name and you know her face, and you have a feeling about her. But what in fact do you know?
Books & Literaturetheohiostar.com

Newt Gingrich Commentary: The Mind of a Writer

The late Kurt Vonnegut had a simple yet profound approach to writing. “When I write,” he said, “I simply become what I seemingly must become.”. Stephen Hunter, another great American writer, has a similar approach to his craft today. His process isn’t so much about writing prose or creating plot or conducting research. What really matters, he says, is that the book becomes your life, always either on your mind or in your subconscious.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
Prescott, AZprescottenews.com

Opinion: White Identity Ten Years On

[Disclaimer: The views expressed in opinion pieces on the PrescotteNews website are solely those of the authors. These opinions do not necessarily represent those of the staff of Prescott eNews or its publisher.]. I published White Identity in 2011, which means it is now 10 years old. For the Amazon...
SocietyTimes-News

Stephens: Historical context matters in reparations discussion

The place civil rights intersects with culture has for the past several years now been an ideal venue for learning the obscure. Lake Lanier claimed another floating platform before people took to Twitter to describe the little-known practice of governments forcibly erasing African-American communities by flooding them. Shows like "Watchmen" and "Lovecraft Country" vividly recreated the events of the Tulsa Race Massacre and viewers flocked to Twitter expressing bewilderment, shock, outrage at not having known about it. Juneteenth only recently entered the public lexicon despite being one of the country's oldest celebrated holidays. Shallow graves at residential schools serve as jarring reminders of the First-Nation genocide our northern neighbors are unwilling to even acknowledge.
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.6:15-17; quote by Jack Kerouac

What then? shall we sin, because we are not under the law, but under grace? God forbid. Know ye not, that to whom ye yield yourselves servants to obey, his servants ye are to whom ye obey; whether of sin unto death, or of obedience unto righteousness? But God be thanked, that ye were the servants of sin, but ye have obeyed from the heart that form of doctrine which was delivered you.
Adrian, MIDaily Telegram

The Light Within: Why don't we speak more openly about God?

Why don’t we speak more openly about God? That’s a question that I, and maybe you, ask. I was pleased to read in a recent edition of The Daily Telegram a full page entitled “ONE NATION UNDER GOD.”. The presentation was further introduced with a passage from Psalm 33:12: “BLESSED...

Comments / 0

Community Policy