LA PLATA, Md. - On July 2nd, JustTech and their clients were victims of the recent cyber-attack that has been reportedly attributed to a criminal gang in Russia known as REvil. In this attack, REvil actors utilized a vulnerability in an industry leading security tool (Kaseya), which JustTech utilizes for our clients. A popular security tool that keeps bad actors out of clients’ networks everyday was hijacked and used to deliver ransomware to hundreds of our clients and thousands of users. Many other managed service providers were affected as well.