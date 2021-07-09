Jesus is at work even if we don’t understand
Being a Christian defines an individual as a follower of Jesus. The death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ, from the dead, is the defining action by God that validates the authenticity of Christianity. If Jesus had not defeated death then there would be no hope for you or I to overcome death with life. Because God so loved the world He gave us His son and because of His son Jesus, the Christ, we have the free unearned gift of forgiveness from our sins and the gift of eternal life too. You might define Christianity as simply trusting and you will hear or read no argument from me on this thought. Trust is a component of Christianity that I believe Christians will demonstrate throughout their lives because we are a follower of Jesus.
