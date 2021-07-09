Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Jesus is at work even if we don’t understand

By Tim Mills
nolangroupmedia.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing a Christian defines an individual as a follower of Jesus. The death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ, from the dead, is the defining action by God that validates the authenticity of Christianity. If Jesus had not defeated death then there would be no hope for you or I to overcome death with life. Because God so loved the world He gave us His son and because of His son Jesus, the Christ, we have the free unearned gift of forgiveness from our sins and the gift of eternal life too. You might define Christianity as simply trusting and you will hear or read no argument from me on this thought. Trust is a component of Christianity that I believe Christians will demonstrate throughout their lives because we are a follower of Jesus.

www.nolangroupmedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christianity Today#Christians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Christianity
Related
ReligionGainesville.com

'Walk by faith, not by sight'

Greetings and blessings in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I want to begin by saying that we are in a season where we are seeing things that we probably thought we would never see or even imagine. Some of the things we see can sometimes extremely overwhelm us, depress us, confuse us and even torment us if we allow it to.
ReligionPosted by
@LockerRoom

Struggling to Understand the New Woke Religion?

James M. Patterson, associate professor of politics at Ave Maria University, has offered up the best explainer on “wokeness” as a new religion. Patterson’s piece appears in the Summer 2021 issue of National Affairs. It’s a must-read and particularly so if you struggling to understand woke logic, which he argues is a religious movement wrapped in hierarchies, ritual cleansing, and state and corporate power.
Religionelizabethton.com

The Bible gives the answers, though many find its truth unacceptable

Dear Rev. Graham: Does the Bible really reflect what’s going on in the world? My friends say that talk about an antichrist is a lie designed by religious people to make others think they won’t go to Heaven unless they believe in God. — B.W. Dear B.W.: The Bible says...
Steuben County, INEvening Star

Say 'I do' to Jesus

Everything in life boils down to choices! If you choose to work now, you know you have to get up and be there for the hours and expectations for that particular work. If you have chosen to retire, you had to decide you had enough to live on or that your health required you to slow down now. You decide when you speed that you are willing to take the chance for a ticket! Life every day is full of hundreds of little choices that establish who we are.
Religiongadsdenmessenger.com

From God’s Word – Where do you stand?

My pastor started a three-week sermon series this past Sunday based on Matthew 4:19 (NIV version), which says, “Follow me and I will make you fishers of men.”. This Fishers of Men series is all about us learning how to share Christ with other people. I must be honest in saying that normally I would not be very excited about spending three weeks learning how to be “fishers of men.” At this stage in my life, however, the desire and urgency I am feeling to share Christ with others while becoming bolder about my faith is stronger than ever before.
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Life is Messy, God is Good: Jesus is here for us, no matter what

Sometimes it’s easy to think that we’re too far from God’s love, and that he will never take us back. It could be a bad habit we can’t let go of, a wrong we’ve never corrected, or a memory that haunts us. But the point of the gospel is that Jesus comes to us no matter where we’ve been, what we’ve done or how we feel. All we have to do is look to him, then he will guide us in the steps to take.
ReligionPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Spiritually Speaking: Jesus Was Anti-Theology but Pro-Faith

It is at times ironic to me that so many different churches profess the belief that Jesus Christ is the Son of God, was crucified, died and was buried to arise again on the third day and sits at the right hand of His Father in heaven. From Catholic to Pentecostal, from Baptist to Presbyterian, from Episcopalian to Methodist, from Church of God in Christ to Lutheran, from Evangelical to just being saved, each denomination wants to set itself apart from the others based upon its doctrine being more in line with God than any of its Christian cousins. Throughout history, so-called Christians have persecuted other so-called Christians in the name of being more in tune with God’s Word than the denomination being persecuted.
ReligionHanford Sentinel

Life Notes: Exploring the letter of Philemon

Yesterday, I led a Bible study and we decided to go through the letter of Philemon. The letter is only one page and one of the shortest letters in scripture. I encourage you to read it. This letter is written by the Apostle Paul to a man named Philemon. Paul...
Religiondailypostathenian.com

Can 'faith only' save?

There seems to be a great deal of confusion, misunderstanding or perhaps misinterpreting of the scriptures on this issue of “salvation by faith only.”. There is division in the church caused by this doctrinal issue. The teachings of the Bible always stress unity of doctrine without compromising the truth of God’s word.
ReligionNorth Platte Telegraph

From the pulpit, July 17

— Ephesians 1:3-4 I think sometimes we have a tendency to confuse what is biblically referred to as Blessedness and Holiness. In St. Paul’s letter to the Ephesians, which he wrote from prison after he had already preached in Ephesus for 2 years, is a shining example for us in what true holiness and blessedness is.
ReligionBakersfield Californian

COMMUNITY VOICES: When your dreams are shattered

Motivational speakers are often heard encouraging people to reach their goals or “dream big.” While there is nothing wrong to set goals in life, life can throw tragic situations our way. It could be the loss of a job, a cheating spouse, a divorce, a betrayal of trust, a severe medical report or even the death of a close loved one.
ReligionHenderson Daily Dispatch

We need each other

If the last 18 months has taught us anything, it is this: God made us for relationship. God said at the beginning of creation, “It is not good for man to be alone.” We see community built into what Jesus called the two greatest commandments: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind and strength,” and “Love your neighbor as yourself.” God created us for relationship with Himself and for relationship with one another. That is God’s good design and plan.
ReligionJournal Review

Why is God full of truthfulness?

“God is full of truthfulness because He reads the Bible a lot,” says Angela, 8. King David wrote in the Psalms that the Lord has magnified his Word above his own name. Who’s to say the Lord doesn’t read it as well?. Corrin has a little different perspective: “God is...
Thomasville, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

Do whatever it takes for you to get 'hungry' for God

I was at a wedding this past weekend and a relative of the bride’s family came up to me to tell me she reads my columns. I am very thankful for the encouragement that comes when I know that after all these years people are still reading my column! Then this dear sister in Christ said, “When are we going to have the revival you have been writing about?”
ReligionPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

You are still God’s masterpiece

I was talking to my friend on the phone when leaving for work one morning and wasted 15 minutes looking for the phone I was on. Once I searched high and low all over the house 25 minutes for a certain pair of shorts that I just could not find. I had them on. My wife sent me to the store to get heavy whipping cream. I came back with 16 items but forgot the heavy whipping cream.
Relationship Adviceharrisondaily.com

The altar — whatever it takes

One of our ministry team had just gotten married, and most of our team was there. We had a lot of fun together. Anticipating the bride would do the customary throwing of the bouquet at the reception, I had a special warning for Pam, one of the single young women on our staff. I joked with her that two big guys were going to tie her to her chair when it was time for the bouquet tossing. In case you've missed this little custom, the story is that whoever catches the bride's bouquet will be the next one married. Well, the big guys never materialized and Pam made sure she was front and center for the big moment. The other girls never stood a chance. She played defense with flying elbows; lunging to make the big catch. Pam was not to be denied having the next wedding! By the way, who thought up this custom anyway?

Comments / 0

Community Policy