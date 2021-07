Renato Sanches is contracted with Lillee until 2023. FC Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Lille midfielder Renato Sanches in the ongoing summer transfer window. Sanches, who recently had a good Euros 2020 campaign with Portugal and was a part of the Lille squad that won the Ligue 1 in the 2020-21 season, is being chased by several top European clubs, including Liverpool FC, but Barcelona seem to be the most interested in the player, at the moment. The Catalans have made contact with the player’s representatives over a potential move to the Camp Nou, reported French publication Le10Sport.