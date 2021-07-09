Tribes of Midgard is a new take on co-op survival for Vikings who haven't got all day

Your goal in Tribes of Midgard will be to defend the village that you’re building at the mighty Seed of Yggdrasil positioned right in the middle of it. Many of the terrifying creatures in the world you’re going to encounter will be working their way to your village, intent on destroying it. Before you can consider how to defend your village best, you’ll need to decide on your class, giving you a distinct playstyle. There are eight classes to pick from.