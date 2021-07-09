Tribes of Midgard is a new take on co-op survival for Vikings who haven't got all day
Tribes of Midgard started me off in modest rags, like so many other survival games. Thirty minutes later I was clad in sturdy leather armor, wielding a sword and shield, and fighting a giant which could barely fit in my top-down perspective - not the kind of thing you usually get up to in the early hours of survival games. Speaking as an unabashed lover of video game neologisms like "levolution" and "transfarring," the fact that developer Norsfell is calling Tribes of Midgard a "surthrival" game handily encapsulates the difference. That's "survival" with "thrive" stuck in the middle, if it wasn't clear just from reading it.www.gamesradar.com
Comments / 0