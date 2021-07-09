Cancel
Mental health a growing concern for Utah farmers during drought

Cover picture for the articleFarmer Wade Eliason said he has 400 acres full of weeds instead of crops because of the severe drought. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV) — MORONI, Sanpete County — Utah farmers have been hit hard, perhaps the hardest, during the drought. With no end in sight, many farmers wonder how much longer they can hold on.

