We are long-time subscribers to the Tribune and frequently see articles about new COVID cases and deaths in both the Tribune and TV. If Gov. Cox, The Tribune and other news media want to support increasing vaccination rates, try this. In every article or report about COVID case counts and deaths, put in the unvaccinated rate. For example, “530 new COVID cases today; 94% unvaccinated,” or whatever that figure is. And for those who don’t comprehend percentages, put in the numbers like 9 out of 10 in the article or report. If the fact that the unvaccinated are the ones getting sick and dying, maybe the unvaccinated will begin to realize that they are hurting themselves!