Sunday, July 11th, 3:00 P.M. It’s another warm summer day across the region, although a marine layer continues to hug the coastline, keeping temperatures in the 60s there. This warmer than normal weather pattern continues the next two days. Expect morning clouds to come up the Columbia River again; filling much of Clark County and parts of central/eastern Multnomah County with some brief gray sky Monday. Then it’s on to sunshine and warm temperatures both tomorrow and Tuesday.