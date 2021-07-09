Cancel
There's a major Black Friday JCPenney sale happening in July—and these are the best deals

Florida Times-Union
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We may well into July, but summer has only just begun! To celebrate, a ton of retailers, including Macy’s and more, are hosting huge, holiday-level mid-year savings events—and now, you can add one more to that list. With discounts of up to 60% off on clothes, kitchen goods and more comes the Black Friday in July JCPenney sale.

