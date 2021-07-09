Preview: Jacksonville Sharks at Carolina Cobras

Who: Jacksonville Sharks at Carolina Cobras. Where: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C. The skinny: At 1-3, the Sharks enter the second half of the National Arena League schedule against a Cobras team that's also in an unfamiliar position at the bottom of the six-team league. ... Veteran wide receiver Devin Wilson scored four touchdowns for Jacksonville during last week's loss to the Orlando Predators. ... Carolina has been outscored 244-160, the worst point differential in the NAL, and has dropped its last three games. ... Sharks defensive back Kenny Veal has three interceptions in two games. ... The Sharks and Cobras are scheduled to face off again on July 24 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.