Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Preview: Jacksonville Sharks at Carolina Cobras

Florida Times-Union
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho: Jacksonville Sharks at Carolina Cobras. Where: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C. The skinny: At 1-3, the Sharks enter the second half of the National Arena League schedule against a Cobras team that's also in an unfamiliar position at the bottom of the six-team league. ... Veteran wide receiver Devin Wilson scored four touchdowns for Jacksonville during last week's loss to the Orlando Predators. ... Carolina has been outscored 244-160, the worst point differential in the NAL, and has dropped its last three games. ... Sharks defensive back Kenny Veal has three interceptions in two games. ... The Sharks and Cobras are scheduled to face off again on July 24 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

www.jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacksonville Sharks#Carolina Cobras#The Sharks#The Orlando Predators#Nal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
Jacksonville, ALPosted by
Calhoun County Journal

Jacksonville Group Ride

Jacksonville Group Ride Thursday, July 8, 2021 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm Event by NEABA – Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association Historic Jacksonville Train Depot Price: Free · Duration: 1 hr 30 min Public  · Anyone on or off Facebook Meet up at Jacksonville Train Station RTR @ 5:30pm!GROUPS: Different mileage and speeds available. Message for more details. No Drop […]
Orlando, FLorlandocitysc.com

Preview | Orlando Pride Welcome North Carolina for July 4th Match

ORLANDO, Fla. (July 3, 2021) - Orlando Pride (4-1-3, 15 points) welcomes the North Carolina Courage (4-2-1, 13 points) to Exploria Stadium on Sunday, July 4. Kickoff for the match is set for 6 p.m. ET, with the contest available to stream on Paramount+ and internationally on Twitch. Sunday’s match,...
NFLchatsports.com

Saints 2021 schedule previews: Carolina Panthers

We’re continuing our preview of the New Orleans Saints’ 2021 opponents with the Carolina Panthers, who the Saints will visit in Week 2 and then will again host in the Week 17 regular season finale. In a classic NFC South battle, both teams will sport new quarterbacks, two of the...
NFL247Sports

APP STATE OPPONENT PREVIEW: EAST CAROLINA

Nearly a decade since they last battled, Appalachian State and East Carolina will meet on neutral turf in Carolina Panthers stadium during a national Thursday-night broadcast on September 2. Despite only 31 games in nearly 89 years and just two matchups since 2000, this pairing has the vibe of a...
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football Team Preview: Carolina Panthers — Breakouts, Busts and Sleepers

Those predicting that Sam Darnold will provide a massive upgrade over Teddy Bridgewater in Carolina are in for a rude awakening. Bridgewater was hands down the better quarterback in 2020, outperforming Darnold in completion percentage (69.1% vs. 59.6%) and clean pocket passer rating (105.3 vs. 81.7). Darnold’s continued woes from...
Whispering Pines, NCclemmonscourier.net

14th Carolinas Girls’ 15 and Under Championship preview

WHISPERING PINES — First round results from the 14th Carolinas Girls’ 15 and Under Championship at the Country Club of Whispering Pines in Whispering Pines, July 12-13. The championship division is competing at 5,701 yards (36-36—72). The junior division is competing at 5,342 yards (36-36—72). The sub-junior division is competing at 2,474 yards (36).
FootballScarlet Nation

Fall camp preview: Offensive line

As Missouri prepares to kick off fall camp practices for its second season under head coach Eli Drinkwitz, a sense of normalcy has returned. Drinkwitz's debut season got delayed and de-railed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but after the Tigers managed to go 5-5 against an all-SEC schedule, fans are optimistic to see what he can do in year two.
Nebraska StateFlorida Times-Union

Bolles 2022 defensive lineman Hayden Schwartz commits to Nebraska

Hayden Schwartz is adding one more name to the long list of Bolles Bulldogs in the college ranks. The Bolles defensive lineman announced his commitment to Nebraska, making his decision on Twitter. Schwartz, listed as a three-star prospect, is ranked as a top-50 defensive lineman in the country by 247Sports....
Florida Times-Union

High school notebook: All-American nod for St. Johns Country Day midfielder Paige Crews

St. Johns Country Day senior midfielder Paige Crews was selected to the United Soccer Coaches All-American team, after helping the Spartans win a 10th consecutive Florida High School Athletic Association girls soccer championship. During the regular season, she tallied 12 assists, and also scored in the state final as the...
Dallas, TXchatsports.com

Miami Hurricanes Charleston Rambo 2021 top transfer wide receiver

Oct 12, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA;Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports. Charleston Rambo who transferred to Miami from Oklahoma during the offseason has been named the top transfer wide receiver by Rivals.Com. Rambo is expected to provide the Miami Hurricanes offense with a consistent downfield threat they were often missing during the 2020 season.
College Sportstarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Who will be the next Cam Johnson?

When the North Carolina Tar Heels landed graduate transfer Cam Johnson in 2017, it was a new approach for the UNC program. In just a few years after Johnson’s transfer, this new approach will become a standard recruiting strategy with the introduction of the one-time transfer rule. Rather than just graduate transfers making an immediate impact, all players that take advantage of the one-time transfer rule can continue their careers at a new school without missing a beat.
NHLPensBurgh

Player profile: Reintroducing Filip Hallander to the Penguins

The Penguins drafted Filip Hallander in the second round in 2018. They brought him over to Pittsburgh in the summer of 2019 for the (usually annual) prospect camp where he practiced for a few days in Cranberry at the UPMC Lemieux complex. But then they traded him in the summer 2020 in the Kasperi Kapanen deal. And then yesterday they traded back for Hallander to bring him full circle back into the organization.
Texas Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

G Marcus Carr, four-star Arterio Morris commit to Texas

Texas and coach Chris Beard picked up commitments Saturday from Minnesota transfer Marcus Carr and four-star prospect Arterio Morris. Carr can help immediately, while Morris is a member of the Class of 2022. A 6-foot-2 guard, Carr started his college career at Pittsburgh, then spent the past two seasons with...
College SportsDenver Post

CU Buffs position preview: Carson Wells leads group of OLBs

Although Colorado played just six football games in 2020, outside linebacker Carson Wells did things that hadn’t been done in 30 years by a Buffalo. Wells led the country in tackles for loss per game, at 2.67. He had at least three in four consecutive games, becoming the first CU player to do that since College Football Hall of Famer Alfred Williams in 1990. Then, Wells capped his year with 2.5 tackles for loss in the Valero Alamo Bowl.
NHLCBS Sports

Sharks' Martin Jones: Workhorse available to Kraken

Jones was exposed to Seattle in advance of Wednesday's Expansion Draft. Jones is an interesting netminder in the sense that he's played in 134 regular-season games over the last three years while posting identical lackluster .896 save percentages in each. He's a proven workhorse between the pipes -- as evidenced by his 60-plus games four years running from 2015-19 -- but the 31-year-old's ratios have taken a dive and he appears to be past his prime. Jones has three years remaining on his current deal worth $5.75 million annually.

Comments / 0

Community Policy