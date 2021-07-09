A 522-Square-Foot Tallahassee Studio Successfully Makes Distinct Areas in Just One Room

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I recently moved into my 522-square-foot studio in the heart of Tallahassee. I live in my studio with my 3-year-old lab mix. I manage a bridal store and I am currently in my last semester of business school. When I’m not at work I enjoy taking my dog on a walk, coloring, and completing 1,000 piece puzzles.