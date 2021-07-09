Cancel
MLS

Escape from New Jersey

By Jacob Keppen
brotherlygame.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll seemed lost for the Philadelphia Union in the 57th minute. It was one of the oddest moments in recent memory for Union fans. Since the start of the second half, the Union looked primed to score a goal. They started building up their attack and retaining possession in the opponent’s half. With a corner kick it looked like the Union were on their way to gaining that elusive goal. Moments later the match would be flipped upside down for the Union.

New Jersey State
Joe Bendik
Matt Freese
Jakob Glesnes
Alejandro Bedoya
Patryk Klimala
Jim Curtin
#The Philadelphia Union#D C United
Soccer
MLS
Sports
MLSLas Vegas Herald

Minus Josef Martinez, Atlanta takes on slumping Revs

Desperately needing a result to shift the focus away from off-field controversy involving manager Gabriel Heinze and star forward Josef Martinez, the Atlanta United host the New England Revolution on Saturday. Heinze revealed this week that Martinez, the team's all-time leading goal scorer, has been training away from the team...
MLSbrotherlygame.com

Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union loan Oravec back to Slovakian team

Philadelphia Union Loan Midfielder Matej Oravec To FK Železiarne Podbrezová. Oravec, 23, has yet to make his MLS debut with the Union. The former Slovakian youth international was acquired ahead of the 2020 season and was expected to provide competition for minutes at both defensive midfield and center back. MLS...
Philadelphia, PAbrotherlygame.com

Matej Oravec loaned out to former club in Slovakia

Matej Oravec’s strange journey with the Philadelphia Union is over for now. FK Železiarne Podbrezová, a Slovakian second division team he made 14 appearances for in 2019 announced a loan deal with the 23-year-old on Tuesday. The team plays in 2. Liga, which, according to Wikipedia, is an amateur division.
Philadelphia, PAbrotherlygame.com

Three observations from the Union’s draw against RBNY

To say the least, it was a rough Thursday night on the road for the Philadelphia Union, as they nearly fell to I-95 rival New York Red Bull. Despite the unfortunate circumstances around the game, the Union were able to pull off a late comeback to earn themselves a valuable road point.
MLSbrotherlygame.com

West Chester native Aiden McFadden making a name for himself as Atlanta United 2 rookie

Just six months ago, Aiden McFadden was preparing for the second half of an unorthodox collegiate season with Notre Dame. The West Chester, Pennsylvania native was in his senior year, with his mind set on using his extra season next fall in South Bend. Flash forward to present day, and McFadden is Atlanta United 2’s leading scorer in the USL Championship as a winger and right back.
MLSbrotherlygame.com

Photo Gallery: Philadelphia Union at New York Red Bulls

The Philadelphia Union played at Red Bull Arena in 2020 — twice in fact since Montreal Impact played games there — and came away with wins both times in an empty stadium. Thursday night they visited their Eastern Conference rivals and played in front of fans for the first time since 2019.
MLSbrotherlygame.com

Return of Red Bull away a delight for Philadelphia Union fans

Nearly two years since the last Sons of Ben road trip to Red Bull Arena, the fact that some 50 fans who had made the trip last week were stuck on the bus waiting through a weather delay was perhaps the perfect harbinger of the game they were about to witness.
Philadelphia, PAbrotherlygame.com

Doopy Brothers Podcast: Goodbye Sexy Szn

In this episode we discuss the past two Philadelphia Union games that occurred since last recording. The Nashville game gave us little to go over in the 1-0 loss but the New York Red Bulls 1-1 tie gave plenty of points to discuss, from Matt Freese to potentially a new Ilsinho? In the second half, we go over some off the field moves in Tanner’s contract extension and Oravec’s moving back to Slovakia. Plus we share what we did over the weekend and preview the DC game. Enjoy!
MLSbrotherlygame.com

Andre Blake contract extended through 2024 with club option for 2025

Future Ring of Honor inductee Andre Blake is staying in Chester. The Philadelphia Union announced Thursday that they have reached a new agreement with the reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year that will keep him on the books through 2024 with a club option for 2025. “As the rest of...
MLSchatsports.com

FC Dallas signs Jimmy Maurer to a new contract

FC Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer has agreed to terms on a new, two-year contract, with a club option for the 2024 season, the club announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed. According to the MLSPA’s latest salary information, Maurer was making $160k in total compensation for 2021. This new deal will likely see him get a decent bump in salary.
MLSphillysoccerpage.net

Match preview: DC United v. Philadelphia Union

Who: DC United (5-1-6, 9th place in the East) v. Philadelphia Union (5-5-3, 20 points, 3rd place in the East) What: 2021 MLS Regular Season. When: Saturday, July 17th at 7:30 p.m. (Eastern) Watch: PHL17, ESPN+, PhiladelphiaUnion.com. Whistle: Not available at time of publication. Things can’t get weirder than they...
MLSPosted by
90min

Josef Martinez training away from Atlanta United first team

Atlanta United head coach Gabriel Heinze revealed forward Josef Martinez is currently training away from the group. Heinze failed to provide in depth details, but asserted that the decision was his to make rather than imposed by any injury or fitness issues. The head coach also failed to address the longevity of his isolated training, simply announcing the situation during a recent press conference.
MLSPosted by
FanSided

Transfer News: Venezia to acquire Gianluca Busio

It’s only been a day since now-former FC Dallas midfielder 19-year old American Tanner Tessman made his move to Italy to join Venezia F.C for a $4.1M fee. Already the club is continuing its efforts to become America’s favorite Italian club with reports of Gianluca Busio heading to the Serie A side.
MLSbigdsoccer.com

FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers: Game Thread

FC Dallas looks to pick up their first road win of the season as they head back out west to take on the Portland Timbers. Portland is coming into this match on a two-game losing streak, including a 4-1 loss to Austin on July 2. FC Dallas notes:. Key player...
MLSNBC Sports

MLS schedule 2021, odds, how to watch

Major League Soccer’s 26th season is officially underway, as defending MLS champions Columbus Crew forge their title defense with a typically deep chasing pack hot on their heels. With plenty of summer tournaments going on across the globe over the last month, the focus is now back on MLS as...

Comments / 0

