Escape from New Jersey

In this episode we discuss the past two Philadelphia Union games that occurred since last recording. The Nashville game gave us little to go over in the 1-0 loss but the New York Red Bulls 1-1 tie gave plenty of points to discuss, from Matt Freese to potentially a new Ilsinho? In the second half, we go over some off the field moves in Tanner’s contract extension and Oravec’s moving back to Slovakia. Plus we share what we did over the weekend and preview the DC game. Enjoy!