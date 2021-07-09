Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Prabha Cheemalapati of nib mor: “Maintaining perspective is incredibly important”

By Charlie Katz
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCulture. Defining the culture, that doesn’t come from me as the CEO but it’s my job to foster and reward the kind of culture we want to have as an organization. Trust, respect, seeking understanding, valuing learning, fun, being willing to fail, celebrating wins (of all sizes) are all components of the culture I’m seeking to build.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nib#Mor#Philips#Danone#Light Free#Gm#P L#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
International Relations
News Break
Pepsi
Related
BusinessThrive Global

Dr. Surinder Kumar of TruEats Modern Baking Company: “Keep personal and professional relationships in proper perspective”

Keep personal and professional relationships in proper perspective. Many times, there is a need to have tough discussions on the business front. If that discussion is taken personally, it can hurt the personal relationship. A good friend of mine started a business in which his wife’s brother invested money. In return, the brother was employed by the company.
BusinessThrive Global

Michael Konnert: “Find a good group of people you look up to and add value”

Find a good group of people you look up to and add value. — The most important factor is ‘people’ that helps you get ahead in this industry. So, my best advice to the prospering industry professionals is to find individuals you can relate to, look up to, add value to them and see what happens. In my experience, it will open many successful avenues for you to grow.
EconomyThrive Global

Pamela Wilson of BIG Brand System: “Reinventing yourself can’t be done in theory”

Reinventing yourself can’t be done in theory. You have to live it. The things you learn give you a wealth of experience and information that you can share with your clients. Lived life experience is irreplaceable if you want to have a successful coaching career. https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/1323c3109b7a1132ea15146ad383388c. The coaching industry is...
Thrive Global

Hana Jung of Re:Boot Experiences: “Focus on progress not perfection”

Focus on progress not perfection — The greatest way to stay the course despite naysayers is to focus on the process (progress) and not the output (perfection). Sometimes rejection, setbacks, and challenges are a part of the process of trying to accomplish an “impossible” task. It doesn’t matter if it gets done right away and perfectly, it’s about taking consistent steps toward your goal. By focusing on your progress, you can create a positive momentum.
BusinessThrive Global

Cherie Caldwell of SalesLoft: “Continue to engage in deep dialogue”

Develop social awareness and a sense of empathy, and look for ways to move forward with understanding and respect. Empathy and compassion can’t be forced or manufactured, but they can be nurtured with the right tools. Developing our emotional intelligence and recognizing our own unconscious bias, as well as working to understand that our beliefs are a result of our cultural socialization, helps reduce our defensiveness and find ways to change the status quo. This lays the foundation for social awareness and compassion, which we will need when it comes time to roll up our sleeves and work together to dismantle our broken systems.
Home & GardenThrive Global

Jenny Rydebrink of Gardenize: “Endurance and patience”

If you need to raise money to fund your project, start when you have money. It is actually quite interesting how banks and investors work. They move in flocks, if you get the first one onboard, you get the rest. And if you have money, the banks are open to meet and greet and lend you money, even if you don’t need them.
ComputersThrive Global

Dr. Alina Kornienko of Quppy: “Humanities and math are much closer in real life”

Be authentic and always be yourself as your uniqueness is the strongest value you carry. Listen to the ones around you and apply your authenticity and personality in a good critical way to the opinions of others as in diversity the strongest ideas and the best solutions are born. Be a thoughtful and listening leader as the wealth of comfort of your team is one of the key goals of your success.
EconomyThrive Global

Anurag Gupta of Shoreline.io: “Failure is an option”

The important thing to realize is that, if you’re not on the path to your goal, you need to change your path or you need to change your goal. Life really is that simple. We just sometimes don’t want to make the hard choices that implies. Many successful people reinvented...
Thrive Global

A Discussion With Samy Bououchcha About The Nature of Happiness and the Importance of Broadening One’s Perspectives

Early on in life, Samy Bououchcha realized that he wanted certain things out of a career. In order to fit his desired lifestyle, he sought out a professional path that would enable him to be financially secure and provide him with a stable balance between work and his personal life. After some thought, he decided to try his hand at investing, specifically stock, commodity, and crypto speculation. At 17 years old, equipped with a $10,000 loan from his parents, he began researching how best to effectively trade assets online. After some trial and error, Samy quickly found a recipe for success, making enough money in the first few years of his career to pay off his parents’ house. Now, in his mid-20s, he has accrued more than enough capital to retire comfortably—although, he is not quite at the point of considering that as a viable option. While he still executes trades for a few hours every day, Samy Bououchcha now spends the majority of his time trying to better himself physically and mentally, as well as spending time with his friends and loved ones. Presently, he resides in Montreal, Quebec.
BusinessThrive Global

Future Females

Chief Ranked Equity, Inclusion and Diversity Officer of Switzerland’s IMD Business School, Josefine Van Zanten states, ‘the person in the mirror owns the change,’ a reflective strong referral dedicated towards today’s incorrect misuse and an unacceptable lack of diversity, equity and inclusivity shown within the modern, global workforce. Phillip Morris...
Personal FinanceThrive Global

Melissa Pancoast of The Beans: “Have some savings”

Money has always been thought of as a taboo subject — something that we keep to ourselves and don’t speak out about publicly, or even to friends or family. We need to detach this stigma and help people become comfortable learning about finances, how to use them to their advantage, and stop associating shame with factors like debt.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Dr. Chithra Durgam Of Blue Check Skill: “Respect your time”

“Respect your time.” As you grow and advance the ball in your professional & personal endeavors, the time that we have to ourselves becomes more and more limited. Demands on our time grow more numerous, and the decisions as to how our time is prioritized become more difficult. I’ve learned that the secret is identifying a core set of 5 ways that your time should best be used, and using those 5 ways to guide your decision on how to spend your time and your attention. The great majority of us cannot respond to every reach out, and certainly cannot make everyone happy. However, a happy and productive version of ourselves will confer the greatest benefit onto the world. So set your “time principles,” stick with them in your prioritization … and voila, you will be happier, more productive, and more beneficial to the world around you!
Small BusinessThrive Global

Kendra Hill of ‘Kendra, Scale My Business’: “Structured/Stability”

Structured/Stability.Things are constantly changing in both business and every day life. Often times, you will find in either profession that your client doesn’t have great structure. They are looking to you to help them create that! I had a client in the past who really had no structure to her day, and that resulted in a lot of tasks not getting done on a regular basis. They were struggling with increasing revenue, and didn’t realize the correlation between a lack of stability, and their lack of financial growth. After I taught them how to structure their days, they were getting things done way faster, and had more time to focus on growing their actual business!
Businessmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Massimo Arrigoni, CEO at BEE

Massimo Arrigoni, CEO at brand experience agency BEE discusses some evolving martech and marketing experience trends in this quick weekend Q&A:. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Massimo, tell us more about BEE and its journey so far, we’d love to hear more about your role as well!. BEE is...
EconomyThrive Global

Kim Crowder: “Build community and listen to those who have direct experience”

Be brave in owning how we have impacted building or delaying an inclusive, representative, and equitable society. This requires much reflection personally and as a company overall. Many do not want to do this level of work for the long term because it is uncomfortable and frankly, scary. What a privilege to be able to have the option whether to do this work or not because discrimination does not affect you in ways that are palpable to others daily. During training, we often recommend that those who have the privilege of having workplace-supported therapy use it. We have all experienced trauma from discrimination, whether we know it or not. For historically minoritized people, that looks different than those with different levels of privilege — and we may all experience privilege in certain spaces as privilege is situational. It is complicated, which is why we recommend seeking professional support.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Leading When Everything Keeps Changing: Step Outside the Box and Leap Into a Role of Innovative Leadership

There was a time when people knew what was expected of them. Their father had been a carpenter. Their grandfather had been a carpenter. And they were going to be a carpenter. They probably lived in the same village, if not the same house, for generations. This is the way life was done. It was predictable. And expectations were set over generations. People knew how to behave and how to fit into the group.
EconomyThrive Global

Karen Grill of Second Act Moms: “Business is not just about transactions”

Business is not just about transactions. Business is about building relationships. You must develop connections with your clients and potential clients. Ensure that the “client journey” is smooth, easy to understand and even enjoyable. The easiest business to get is with current clients. Maintaining good relationships, always trying to innovate and improve the way you work with clients will be a key to your success in the long run.

Comments / 0

Community Policy