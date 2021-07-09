Cancel
Elly Perets of Utilis: “Identifying the gaps is critical because in the gaps are the greatest opportunities”

By Charlie Katz
Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to people, sometimes it is better to focus on the potential over the experience. Companies tend to reduce risk by recruiting people with experience, but many times the experience is actually not relevant or simply not a good match. Less experience, coupled with learning motivation, can prove itself as a great long-term investment. Behind every successful person is someone that gave that person a chance.

