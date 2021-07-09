Amy Sanchez of Swim Against the Current: “Make sure you have the infrastructure to support the changes that you are making”

I think the responsible way to approach the tension around the risk of winning or failing is to make sure that you’ve done everything possible to measure the risk, fully knowing that any risk worth taking will not offer you all of the facts. I think the ones that really get along are the ones that after thoughtful consideration make a decision to boldly take the measured risk, and from the outset say, “Come hell or high water, we’re going to see this through.”. At the same time, you’re maintaining that you have to have the humility to know when you’ve pushed long enough, and the risk is not going to come to fruition.