Lightning Round: In Vino Veritas
Hi guys. It seems my fellow Tampa Bay Lightning fans are nursing hangovers this morning, so I am here to get the conversation started. There was mixed reaction to our Nikita Kucherov’s Miller Light-fueled moment of truth from his post-win presser, with some people clutching their pearls and pointing out how non-Canadian it all is to speak more than just bland hockey phrases, and others chuckling and taking it for what it was — Kucherov’s excellent heel turn.www.rawcharge.com
