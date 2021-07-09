Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Lightning Round: In Vino Veritas

By Achariya
rawcharge.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi guys. It seems my fellow Tampa Bay Lightning fans are nursing hangovers this morning, so I am here to get the conversation started. There was mixed reaction to our Nikita Kucherov’s Miller Light-fueled moment of truth from his post-win presser, with some people clutching their pearls and pointing out how non-Canadian it all is to speak more than just bland hockey phrases, and others chuckling and taking it for what it was — Kucherov’s excellent heel turn.

www.rawcharge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carey Price
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Jeff Marek
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Keith Olbermann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Lightning Round#Non Canadian#The Athletic Hockey Show#Dgb#Espn#Nhl Com Yahoo Sports#Hofstra#Hall Of Famer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Lightning, Wild, Rangers, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Tampa Bay Lightning need to make some big changes and there are questions about whether or not a Steven Stamkos departure could be among them. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are gearing up for the NHL Expansion Draft and have 24 hours to ask a couple of key players to waive their no-move clauses. What are the most likely landing spots for Vladimir Tarasenko and when might the New York Rangers choose to buy out defenseman Tony DeAngelo?
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Bruins expected to heavily pursue impending Lightning UFA

Over the previously few years it has been noted over and over again that the Boston Bruins‘ bottom-six forward group needs to get bigger and tougher. While the team has also lacked secondary scoring, their next issue when it comes to offense is their inability to effectively win board battles, especially from what is supposed to be their checking lines in lines 3 and 4.
NHLDeadspin

No, the Lightning didn’t cheat

At some point in the next couple days, the Tampa Bay Lightning will win their second consecutive Cup. Could be tonight, or maybe the Canadiens have one last death rattle in them and send this series back to Tampa on Wednesday. It’s hockey, weird things happen, we’ve seen 0-3 comebacks, but here it’s all over except the shouting. The Bolts will become the second team this century to repeat as champs, and cement their place as one of the best teams of this era. And one of the best organizations of this era.
NHLrawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay should sign Zach Parise in free agency

This story seems pretty straightforward to me. Zach Parise is freshly unemployed after being bought out by the Minnesota Wild. He’s getting paid $6 million in cash this season from the Wild and probably still has a lot to give in the NHL. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning are on...
NHL995qyk.com

Lightning Stanley Cup Celebration

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 07: Head coach Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning hoists the Stanley Cup after the 1-0 victory against the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five to win the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on July 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
NHLmyq105.com

The 9 Players The Tampa Bay Lightning Will Keep

When a new team comes into the NHL, they have the ability to recruit players from around the league. Before that happens, each team can choose a handful of players to keep. The rest they have to make available to the new team in a special draft. The Seattle Kraken now know who they can and can’t take from Tampa Bay. The list of Lightning players that the Bolts have decided to hold on to are…
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Lightning Are Daring Kraken To Take a Big Contract At the Expansion Draft

It’s difficult to think of a more exciting and impactful 12 month period in Tampa Bay Lightning history than what has happened since August 1st, 2020. During that timeframe, the Lightning won a Stanley Cup in the bubble, experienced a busy offseason with a few important moves made to hold together their roster, played through a shortened season unlike any other in league history, won a second Stanley Cup in just 10 months, and then immediately had to prepare for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft along with the 2021 Entry Level Draft.
chatsports.com

Lightning Round: Expect a solid effort from Tampa Bay tonight

After a long (but short) regular season, numerous injuries, three successful playoff rounds, and a solid start to the Stanley Cup Final, the Tampa Bay Lightning have put themselves in a great spot to win their second championship in a row. While the Game Four loss seems to have rattled a few Lightning fans on social media, the team itself is maintaining it’s stoic approach to the series.
NHLMirror

Lightning on cusp of Cup repeat

MONTREAL — An extra day of rest between Stanley Cup Final games might ease forward Josh Anderson and the Montreal Canadiens’ lingering disappointment of falling behind 3-0 to the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning. It won’t, however, change the daunting challenge they face in being pushed to the brink of...
NHLIola Register

Lightning set sights on Cup

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When the Chicago Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup on home ice for the first time since before World War II, Jon Cooper could not bear to watch the joyful aftermath. “I’m looking away from the whole thing,” he said. Cooper’s Tampa Bay Lightning had just lost...
NHLrawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay have a good history with Monday

We all know what today is, Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. It’s also Monday, and the last two times the Tampa Bay Lightning played a Cup Final game on Monday, they brought home the trophy with them. Tonight, the Lightning will try to make it three road victories out of four on a Monday (Tampa won Game 3 and lost Game 6 in 2015 to Chicago, both games on Monday and both on the road).
NHLthetampabay100.com

Lightning strikes twice in Tampa

The center of the National Hockey League universe can again be found in a hot, humid southern city where ice once was something only for margaritas. The Tampa Bay Lightning won their second consecutive Stanley Cup late Wednesday, downing Montreal 1-0 at a packed Amalie Arena. The Bolts join Pittsburgh...
NHLArkansas Online

Lightning not able to clinch

MONTREAL -- Josh Anderson jumped back into the play, and the Montreal Canadiens killed Tampa Bay's chance for a Stanley Cup sweep. Anderson scored his second goal 3:57 into overtime, and the Canadiens avoided elimination by defeating the defending champion Lightning 3-2 in Game 4 on Monday night. Carey Price...
NHLtheScore

Lightning trade Goodrow to Rangers for 7th-round pick

The Tampa Bay Lightning traded Barclay Goodrow to the New York Rangers in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the team announced Saturday. Goodrow is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 28. The 28-year-old played a key role in the Lightning winning back-to-back...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

BriseBois Admits That Change is Coming to Lightning [Video]

For the Tampa Bay Lightning, the 2021 Stanley Cup was won on borrowed time. By manipulating long-term injury reserve cap relief, general manager (GM) Julien BriseBois was able to push back sweeping roster changes after winning the 2020 Stanley Cup. Now that the celebration is done and it is officially...
NHLrawcharge.com

Lightning Round: How do you feel about the second-straight cup, Lightning fans?

It was a strange year. A little more than a year ago we were stuck in uncertainty about the future after the Covid-19 outbreak. The speculation about a potential cancellation of the Stanley Cup playoffs were so prevalent that you could start believing the Tampa Bay Lightning missed their last chance to win the Cup before the upcoming cap crunch absorbed them. If someone would have said a year ago, that the Lightning would raise the Cup twice in little less than 10-month period, probably no one would believe it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy