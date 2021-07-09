Lightning Round: In Vino Veritas

At some point in the next couple days, the Tampa Bay Lightning will win their second consecutive Cup. Could be tonight, or maybe the Canadiens have one last death rattle in them and send this series back to Tampa on Wednesday. It’s hockey, weird things happen, we’ve seen 0-3 comebacks, but here it’s all over except the shouting. The Bolts will become the second team this century to repeat as champs, and cement their place as one of the best teams of this era. And one of the best organizations of this era.