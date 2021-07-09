Cancel
Brad Paisley Says ‘We’re Back’ in Epic Concert Photos With Jimmie Allen

By Keeli Parkey
 9 days ago
Music fans across the United States of America are celebrating the return of live music to their cities, towns, and communities. Musicians are back performing at venues both large and small. One artist who is performing at some of the largest venues in the country is Brad Paisley.

And, like pretty much everyone else, the popular singer and songwriter is very happy to be back on stage in front of his fans. He made these feelings known via social media during the early morning hours of Friday, July 9.

Taking to his Twitter account, Brad Paisley posted four photos from his concert in Jacksonville, Florida. And judging by those photos, the concert must have been a very good time. Two of the photos show Paisley singing and interacting with his fans. The other two include his fellow artists, Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe, on stage with him.

Along with the photos, Brad Paisley added the caption: “We’re back and it feels so good. Jacksonville, thank you for kicking off our tour!”

Even before he took the stage in Jacksonville, Brad Paisley was already excited. Before the concert, he posted a brief video to Twitter from the venue.

“It’s a crazy feeling – we’re back!” Paisley said as he showed fans the then-empty venue. “This is an actual tour date. The middle of a weekend of touring. Get ready!”

Brad Paisley has a very busy schedule ahead of him. According to his website, he has tour dates on his calendar from July 2021 through May 2022. Just a few of the cities he plans to visit include St. Louis, Missouri; Memphis, Tennessee; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; Chula Vista, California; Phoenix, Arizona; and San Antonia, Texas.

Fans of Brad Paisley Can Watch Him Perform During ‘Shark Week’

If you can’t make it out to see Brad Paisley during his current tour, there are other ways you can see him perform. As odd as it may sound, you can watch him perform country music for sharks. That’s right, sharks.

This is part of a special “Shark Week” program titled, “Brad Paisley’s Shark Country.” For this show, Paisley and comedian JB Smoove (of “Curb Your Enthusiasm fame) traveled to the Bahamas. There, Paisley performs for sharks to see if country music draws them closer or sends them swimming away. Based on a promotional image shared for the show, the popular country singer even took an acoustic guitar underwater. Also, Smoove is expected to perform comedy for the sharks.

“Brad Paisley’s Shark Country” is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 13, so tune in to see what happens. “Shark Week” is scheduled to air from July 11 until July 18.

