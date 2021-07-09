‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Director Drops Explosive Behind the Scenes Sneak Peek With ’Little Taste of Today’s Work in New Clip

We officially have the first look at the upcoming offshoot of the NCIS universe, “NCIS: Hawai’i,” and it’s nothing short of explosive.

On Thursday, the executive producer and director of the upcoming show, Larry Teng, posted a clip via Instagram showing someone driving Humvee. Before you even have time to blink, it explodes out of nowhere.

“Little taste of today’s work. Camera operating courtesy of @rka808 #ncishawaii @ncishawaiicbs,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. Although there’s no context for the clip, it undoubtedly gets us excited for the premiere of “NCIS: Hawai’i,” set for sometime this fall.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Announces New Cast Members

In other “NCIS: Hawai’i'” news, we also learned that Alex Tarrant and Enver Gjokaj would be joining the Aloha state cast as the latest additions to the new CBS spinoff.

Vanessa Lachey will lead the freshman crime drama as Jane Tennant, the first female crew leader of NCIS. Other previously announced castings include Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy, the junior member of Tennant’s team; Jason Antoon as Ernice, a cyber intelligence specialist; Tori Anderson as Kate, an agent of the Defense Intelligence Agency and Noah Mills as Jesse, a former homicide detective.

Per Variety, Tarrant will fill the regular series role of Kai, a local who “can blend into any part of the islands.”

At the same time, Gjokaj will take on the role of Navy Capt. Joe Milius, a commander of the Pacific Fleet arrives in Hawaii after a top-secret aircraft crashes into a cliff. As a result, he and Tennant begin their relationship clashing with one another.

“NCIS: Hawai’i'”will premiere this fall and air Mondays at 10/9 central. It also switches places with the NCIS forerunner, which is changing its time slot for the first time ever. Christopher Silber and Jan Nash will serve as co-showrunners of “NCIS: Hawai’i’.”

As for what fans can expect from the upcoming spinoff, the official synopsis reads: “The first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor and her team balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island itself.”

Show Kicks off with Hawaiian Blessing

Moreso, the network also revealed that the latest spinoff has officially begun production on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. It kicked off the first days of filming with a traditional Hawaiian blessing to honor the Hawaiian culture. The formal ceremony took place on Wednesday, June 16.

The show’s stars such as Vanessa Lachey, Noah Mills, Jason Antoon, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Tori Anderson, and others participated in the ceremony officiated by Kahu Ramsay Taum.

The event also included traditional royal maile leis, the Oli Aloha chant, and the Pule Ho’oku’u prayer.