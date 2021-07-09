Cancel
"He Proves This Every Year!" - Italy Midfielder Heaps Praise On Man City Star Ahead Of Euro 2020 Final

By harryasiddall
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 10 days ago

Raheem Sterling has been in sensational form for his country this summer. Despite scoring three goals - the second highest in the squad - his all-round play is what's impressed fans and pundits alike.

The winger has scored vital goals against Croatia, Czech Republic and Germany, and Raheem Sterling also forced an own goal to bring the scores level before winning the crucial penalty against Denmark in the semi-final on Wednesday night.

Marco Verratti's tournament hasn't been too bad either.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has been a vital cog in the Italy midfield which has stormed their way to the final, beating Belgium and Spain in the process.

As relayed by the Daily Mirror before Sunday's mammoth game, the 28-year-old has showered praise on Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, noting consistency as his biggest attribute.

“He's fantastic, he proves this every year and is doing this with England. I think he's a great player," Verratti said.

It's likely the pair will start the game on Sunday, as England compete in their first major final since 1966 and nobody will be surprised if Raheem Sterling has a big part to play given his impact in the run to the final.

Italy, after failing to qualify for the World Cup in 2018, have enjoyed a meteoric rise under former Manchester City boss, Roberto Mancini.

Since the Italian coach's takeover in September 2018, the Azzurri have been unbeaten in their last 33 games, while their defensive solidity and organisation has been integral to their success.

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
