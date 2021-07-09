NHL Basic Stats That Should Be Thrown Away
Hockey is a visual game that can be tough to quantify in stats, and evaluating a player based solely on stats can lead to an inaccurate assessment. However, there are basic stats, if used correctly, that can tell a clear story on what a given player contributes to his team. Some stats are commonly used as arguments to claim a player excels in a specific field or imply certain characteristics of a player. Unfortunately, a significant number of basic stats are incomplete, misleading, or don’t tell a fan about a player and their contributions.thehockeywriters.com
Comments / 0